COVID-19 to Cause Worst Recession Since Great Depression: IMF

In its first official economic outlook, the IMF predicts the worst economic meltdown since the Great Depression

Cover image via stock.adobe.com

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects the global economy to contract by three percent in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Eurozone is projected to suffer the biggest blow.

A 'Great Lockdown,' as the IMF puts it, is on track to be the worst economic downturn since the 1929 crash that lead to the decade-long Great Depression.

'This makes the Great Lockdown the worst recession since the Great Depression, and far worse than the Global Financial Crisis,' says the IMF.

Yes, it's that bad

Political scientist Ian Bremmer commented that the IMF simply couldn't come up with an upside scenario even if it tried to gloss over the crisis. The facts simply tell a much different story.

The expert put the coronavirus pandemic into perspective by comparing it to the Global Financial Crisis (GFG). The previous recession shaved only a minuscule 0.1 percent off the global economy.

The epidemic of fear

As reported by U.Today, venture capitalist Tim Draper criticized world governments for closing businesses. The billionaire made a ghastly prediction that the shutdown of world economies could lead to more deaths than COVID-19 itself.

That said, there is a gleam of hope in the apocalyptic outlook published by the IMF. Numerous countries have made significant progress when it comes to flattening the curve of infections, and there are numerous vaccines ready for human trials.