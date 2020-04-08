COVID-19 Takes Enormous Toll on Zug's 'Crypto Valley': Survey

80 percent of Swiss cryptocurrency startups could go bankrupt as a result of the coronavius crisis

The coronavirus pandemic could ultimately put an end to Switzerland's booming cryptocurrency industry.

According to a Swiss Blockchain Federation survey published by Blick, almost 80 percent of crypto and blockchain startups that are based in Zug's 'Crypto Valley' do not rule out filing for bankruptcy.

Zug's 'coup de grace'?

The report states that many Swiss blockchain companies were struggling to generate profit even without the black swan. Hence, the economic shock caused by the COVID-19 crisis is going to be absolutely disastrous for Zug, a small canton with more than 840 crypto businesses.

Last Friday, the Swiss government added CHF 32 bln (roughly $33 bln) to its aid deal to give a helping hand to small and medium-sized companies.

The problem is that only one-third of Swiss startups managed to receive federal aid loans since they depend on sales and wages.

A whopping 88 percent of Zug-based businesses believe that they will not be able to survive without relief money.

Cracks are already showing

More than 50 percent of all crypto startups that took part in the survey have already fired some of their employees. 90 percent expect this lay-off spree to exacerbate.

There is also a lack of new investments in the industry amidst the pandemic. In lieu of putting money into blockchain startups, investors are going to look elsewhere.