COVID-19 Pandemic Will Be Bitcoin's Inflection Point: Cameron Winklevoss

Bitcoin (BTC) remains besieged by volatile price swings, but Cameron Winklevoss is certain that COVID-19 could be its watershed moment

Cameron Winklevoss, the CEO of the Gemini exchange, is convinced that the coronavirus crisis is going to be an inflection point for Bitcoin (BTC), the cryptocurrency that is responsible for 64 percent of the total crypto market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has decimated the global economy, with more than three billion people remaining under lockdown.

Bitcoin's big year?

In June 2019, during the peak of last year's Bitcoin rally, the combined fortune Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss swooned to $1.45 bln. The 38-year-old twins have had skin in the game since 2013 when BTC was mostly viewed as 'magic internet money.'

Despite Peter Schiff's advice to cash out and run, early adopters believe that the top cryptocurrency has more room for growth. Max Keiser, who was promoting crypto on his RT show as early as in 2011, recently increased his target to $400,000.

Former hedge fund manager Mike Novogratz believes that 2020 could be Bitcoin's year and predicts its price to double in the next six months due to the massive influx of monetary stimulus.

Bitcoin enjoys an Easter pump

After the disastrous price drop in March, Bitcoin has been struggling to get back on its feet. While BTC has recovered more than 80 percent of its losses, traders are still on the fence about its next move, with some of them predicting a drop to $1,000.

Prominent chartist Peter Brandt recently tweeted that crypto would be in trouble if BTC failed to rally during the crisis. Meanwhile, Novogratz appears to be ready to throw in the towel if the cryptocurrency doesn't reach a new high in 2020.

That said, this five percent pump that took place on Easter should comfort the bulls. BTC has reached an intraday high of $7,203 on the Gemini exchange before retracing to its current price of $7,125.

