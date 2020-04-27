COVID-19 Outbreak Named Most Documented Global Event By Ex-Coinbase CTO

Balaji Srinivasan, general partner at Andreessen Horowitz, shares his views on why the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is unique from a historical perspective

Cover image via www.youtube.com

It is already becoming clear that the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic will go down in history as an unimaginable tragedy. And the informational coverage of its events will contribute to that, highlights Mr. Srinivasan.

Most documented event

According to the developer and scientist, this disease is going to be the most documented event in global history. In these terms, the ‘Spanish Flu’, a devastating pandemic of the 1910-1920s, was ‘heavily censored’.

Mr. Srinivasan admitted that neither wars nor terrorist attacks were documented so overwhelmingly due to a lack of technical instruments and severe censorship. In particular, he believes censorship influenced information available on the ‘Spanish Flu’ since the authorities just refused to unveil the statistics on infection and mortality.

card

Also, Mr. Srinivasan foresees that the economic behavior of people worldwide will be affected by the aftermath of coronavirus in the years after following today’s tragedy.

As previously reported by U.Today, Mr. Srinivasan predicted that in the face of the Coronavirus pandemic, modern states will fluctuate between a Scylla and Charybdis of ‘unchecked virus and unlimited government’.

Chinese context

Alex Gladstein, chief strategy officer at the Human Rights Foundation and well-known Bitcoin (BTC) advocate, has disagreed with Mr. Srinivasan's approach. He mentioned the very strange infection statistics for outside of Hubei province released by the Communist Party of China

With such an obvious underestimation, the information on and document coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak should not be considered ‘truth’, Mr. Gladstein insists.