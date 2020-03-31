U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.

COVID-19 Crisis Ruins Bitcoin's Q1, but Bulls Could Soon Have Massive Comeback

News
Tue, 03/31/2020 - 19:25
Alex Dovbnya
Bitcoin (BTC) bulls have high hopes for Q2 after the coronavirus-induced crisis tanked the price of the leading cryptocurrency
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents
Bitcoin, the number one cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is set to finish its tumultuous first quarter of 2020 in the red with a 10.65 percent drop, according to crypto data provided by Skew.    

As reported by U.Today, it suffered a price crash of enormous magnitude due to the coronavirus pandemic that resulted in the global economic shock. 

The stellar quarter that wasn't 

In early 2020, Bitcoin was on track to have its best Q1 since 2013. In fact, it gained more than 50 percent after reaching its current yearly high of $10,508 on Feb. 13. However, this rally hit a snag and BTC printed its first negative February close in six years

All bull dreams have been brutally shattered after the 'Black Thursday' of May 12. On top of halving its price in less than one day, BTC was actually in great danger of hitting zero because of a string of liquidations on BitMEX. 

The odds are in the bulls' favor  

That said, there is still a good chance that the bulls can stage an impressive comeback in Q2, which is historically the most successful quarter for the leading cryptocurrency.

Last year, BTC kicked off its impressive rally on Apr. 2 with a sudden 20 percent price pump.   

At press time, BTC is sitting at $6,480, continuing its streak of range-bound price action.  

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

