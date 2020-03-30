U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.

COVID-19: 'Bitcoin Jesus' Roger Ver Doesn't Care About Coronavirus, Faces Severe Backlash

Mon, 03/30/2020 - 06:00
Alex Dovbnya
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) proponent Roger Ver thinks that those who are worried about the coronavirus pandemic should self-isolate
Roger Ver (a.k.a. 'Bitcoin Jesus') is under fire after posting a highly insensitive tweet about the coronavirus pandemic.

The loudest voice behind Bitcoin Cash (BCH) thinks that you should self-isolate yourself if you are worried about the deadly virus since it has so far caused fewer deaths than seasonal flu since the start of 2020.

Understanding parabolic growth

Some members of the cryptocurrency community didn't mince words in the Twitter threads with numerous ad hominem attacks directed at Ver.

There were also some level-headed replies from those who urged the crypto millionaire to understand that the number of cases is growing exponentially. America's top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci predicted that COVID-19 could end up killing around 200,000 people in the U.S. 

After all, Ver, out of all people, should understand the power of parabolic growth since he started investing in Bitcoin as early as in 2011.  

Other crypto skeptics

Ver is not the only prominent industry figure who tried to dismiss the danger posed by the coronavirus crisis. After abandoning Bitcoin, crypto baron John McAfee constantly riles up crypto Twitter by taking aim at COVID-19 doomsayers. In one of his tweets, he says that people are being manipulated by the hysteria. 

Meanwhile, legendary venture capitalist and Bitcoin proponent Tim Draper opined that 'many more people' would die from the economic fallout than from the virus itself. 

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

