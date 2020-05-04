COVID-19 as 'Lab Accident': Bitcoin Foundation Founder Explains What This Means

The global COVID-19 outbreak may have been caused by a Wuhan virus laboratory accident. Gavin Andresen explains what that means for research into deadly pathogens

While the origin of the coronavirus is still unclear, one of the most widespread theories is that it was accidentally leaked from a Wuhan virus laboratory. Gavin Andresen, the legendary founder of the Bitcoin Foundation, shared his opinion.

Trust China less

According to Mr. Andresen, if the theory about the man-made origin of the coronavirus is true, it may diminish his trust in the Chinese government, even though this trust is already non-existent.

However, the research of deadly pathogens conducted in scientific centers like the Wuhan laboratory shouldn't be stopped. Mr. Andresen himself admitted he would adjust his personal approach to risk/benefit tradeoffs for these types of studies. But the research should continue as

the benefits of the research are enormous

As previously reported by U.Today, Mr. Andresen announced that the 'ultimate' effect of the COVID-19 outbreak on the economy may be very good for publicly listed companies and for the stock market as a whole.

The origins of the tragedy

Yesterday, the U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that there is 'enormous evidence' the COVID-19 outbreak originated from a Wuhan virus laboratory. He has failed to demonstrate proof but highlighted that

experts seem to think it was manmade

Alongside that, top-notch world scientific journals, e.g. Nature and Science have published detailed reports claiming that the coronavirus couldn't have been created artificially.

