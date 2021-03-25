Cook Protocol (COOK) Partners with Bondly to Release Manga-Themed NFT Cards

The owners of unique manga-themed NFTs will take part in three phases of COOK token airdrop

Cook Protocol (COOK), a multi-purpose blockchain platform, has announced a new partnership. In collaboration with Bondly Finance, it is going to release a series of NFTs and launch an airdrop of COOK tokens.

Cook Protocol (COOK) announces NFT launch

According to the official announcement by Cook Protocol (COOK), on March 24, 2021, it released a series of NFTs on Bondly NFT Launchpad.

Image via Twitter

Cards from Bondly's game, BCCG, that represent manga characters are released as non-fungible tokens. A total of 300 tokens with Golgotha and Aggonoch characters are available at the fixed price of 0.5 ETH by one NFT.

This limited release of cards will enable its owners to enjoy free-of-charge services and access to the VIP-level chats of Cook Protocol (COOK), along with other bonuses.

The CEO of Bondly Finance, Brandon Smith, highly praises the prospects of collaboration with Cook Protocol (COOK):

Cook Protocol is backed by a great team with high potential. We are glad that they chose Bondly to help them tread through the world of NFTs and explore how NFTs can add more value to their community and the platform. We look forward to helping Cook Protocol release their NFTs through our NFT LaunchPad.

Airdrop for holders of manga-themed NFTs

Then, 45,000 COOK tokens will be allocated to holders of NFTs. This massive airdrop will be organized in three stages.

The project will airdrop 33 percent of tokens 15 days after the Uniswap (UNI) listing, 33 percent 45 days after the listing and the rest of the tokens 75 days after the listing.

Large-scale holders of BONDLY tokens and BCCG cards were eligible for "early bird" limited access to airdrop mechanisms.

Along with 45,000 COOK, airdrop participants will obtain fee-free trading accounts on BSwap, special staking programs and elite status in the BCCG community.