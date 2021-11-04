lumenswap_lottery
lumenswap_lottery

Coinsbit Crypto Exchange Lists WOJ Token of Wojak Finance DeFi

Companies
Thu, 11/04/2021 - 12:00
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Wojak Finance, a first-ever hyper-deflationary DeFi, shares yet another listing announcement for its WOJ token
Coinsbit Crypto Exchange Lists WOJ Token of Wojak Finance DeFi
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
woj
woj

Wojak Finance, a multi-purpose decentralized finance protocol build around its core native asset WOJ, expands its listing campaign on mainstream centralized exchanges.

Wojak Finance's WOJ token is live on Coinsbit

According to the joint official announcement by Coinsbit exchange and Wojak Finance (WOJ) decentralized finances ecosystem, on Nov. 3, 2021, WOJ token was added to Coinsbit's range of supported assets.

Since the first days of the collaboration between Wojak Finance and Coinsbit, WOJ is available in a spot trading pair with U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT), the largest stablecoin.

WOJ is a BEP-20 token launched on Binance Smart Chain, the most popular smart contracts environment. WOJ is natively integrated into Wojak Finance's financial and community development mechanisms.

Coinsbit is ranked in the top 100 exchanges by trading volume, according to CoinMarketCap's data. Launched in 2018, it allows crypto enthusiasts to trade 113 pairs, including various assets.

Listing and token burning: Q4, 2021, in Wojak Finance

Coinsbit listing announcement is a natural expansion of the WOJ listing campaign of Q4, 2021. As covered by U.Today previously, Wojak Finance (WOJ) added its token to large CEXes Cointiger and HotBit.

Related
Wojak Finance's WOJ Token Listed on HotBit in USDT Pair

On both veteran centralized exchanges, WOJ is available in a trading pair with USDT. Besides that, WOJ is available on the largest BSC-based decentralized exchange (DEX), PancakeSwap (CAKE), in pairs with Binance Coin (BNB) and Binance U.S. Dollar (BUSD).

Also, Wojak Finance made headlines by destroying a significant part of its token supply. The protocol periodically burns large amounts of WOJ to keep its supply deflationary.

The final goal of this process is 90% of WOJ destroyed. By November 2021, the Wojak Finance team destroyed more than 54% of its liquid circulation.

Last but not least, Wojak Finance is laser-focused on the expansion of its social media presence. Its team launched an official channel on the largest instant messaging app, Telegram Messenger.

Related
Wojak Finance (WOJ) Telegram Community Gains 40,000 Members Soon After Launch

After Telegram, Wojak Finance exploded onto Facebook: its group attracted numerous cryptocurrency enthusiasts.

Wojak Finance is a one-of-a-kind DeFi: its team states that it rewards tokenholders for being "REKT," i.e., for losing money while trading cryptocurrencies.

"Wojak" is one of the most popular meme culture characters of the 2010s: it represents newbie traders with few skills in risk management.

#DeFi News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Jefferies' Wood Sells More Gold for Bitcoin
11/04/2021 - 16:00
Jefferies' Wood Sells More Gold for Bitcoin
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for November 4
11/04/2021 - 15:45
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for November 4
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Stellar (XLM) Now Has AMM Functionality
11/04/2021 - 15:27
Stellar (XLM) Now Has AMM Functionality
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov