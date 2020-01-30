Back

Coinbase Pro Goes Down After Sudden Bitcoin (BTC) Price Drop

  • Alex Dovbnya

    Coinbase Pro goes down for maintenance when Bitcoin's volatility reaches a boiling point

Coinbase Pro, the professionally-oriented version of the Coinbase exchange, is currently down for maintenance. 

The timing is very peculiar given that the exchange went down right after the price of Bitcoin flash-crashed to the $9,100 level at 16:33 UTC before surging to its new yearly high of $9,520.

BTC
image by tradingview.com

An expected rejection 

Bitcoin was widely expected to make a volatile move after Bitcoin's Open Interest (OI) reached the psychologically important mark of 1 bln worth. So far, it has been a harbinger of brutal corrections for Bitcoin.

After the BTC price witnesses more than a three percent drop, the OI instantly plunged by more than 60 mln.

OI
image by skew.com

"Prepare for anything"

This is not the first time that Coinbase's downtime was linked to some abnormal trading activities. 

In late October, Bitcoin started to record strange trading patterns on short-term time frames across multiple exchanges right after Coinbase Pro went on maintenance. 

Crypto analyst Jacob Canfield says that traders should be prepared for anything. 

