Chronoly's CRNO Pre-Sale Phase Two Kicks Off as XRP Recovers

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The Ripple XRP price has been dragged lower again by the recent bear market, but the coin is also being weighed down by the ongoing SEC lawsuit. Ripple has seen some positive developments in recent weeks as lawyers pile pressure on the SEC, but the outcome is still uncertain. Further, the Ripple executive team has been embroiled in the fight for so long that investors have abandoned the project due to a lack of progress.

Chronoly.io is a project focused on investment in the luxury watch space, and one of the first-movers of this segment. If Ripple does see positive developments, the XRP coin could see gains but once again, investors would have to be investing in possibilities rather than real development.

What’s the Future for Ripple XRP?

Even if Ripple wins its continuing lawsuit, there is no definite upside for the XRP coin. Ripple’s competitor, Stellar, has announced a partnership with payments company MoneyGram to provide blockchain payment transfers through the USDC stablecoin. Ripple XRP bulls were always certain that the project would dominate the world of cross border payments, but Stellar is showing that other projects can also provide that service.

The Ripple (XRP) case now hinges on previous comments from an SEC director, who helped the case for the project. The regulator has refused to release those internal documents by claiming that they are bound by a client-attorney privilege. Ripple’s defense team may eventually get them released.

Ads

Chronoly.io pre-sale up and running despite bear market

Chronoly.io provides the investment opportunity that Ripple cannot as it operates in a niche area without competition. Chronoly.io wants to decentralize the luxury watch market with a blockchain marketplace. The current phase two is ongoing and the coin can soon be listed on the big exchanges. Chronoly (CRNO) wants to bring liquidity to the historically illiquid asset class and its fractional investment sizes can do that further. This is a revolution in the watch space, which has proven itself for years as a reliable asset.

The decentralisation of the watch investment space will also be created by allowing investors to trade their luxury watch NFTs on third-party marketplaces. Other benefits of the project are the ability to stake the CRNO token for passive income, a 10% referral system, and prize draws. The Chronoly.io trading platform allows investors to track real-time and historical performance and also to place stop and limit orders. Ripple XRP would need to start signing real partnerships when it finally shakes off the lawsuit, but Chronoly simply needs to buy classic watches and mint NFTs to back them.

Presale: https://presale.chronoly.io/register

Website: https://chronoly.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/Chronolyio

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Chronolyio