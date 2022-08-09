Chronoly.io’s CRNO Surges in Pre-Sale as Aave Finance (AAVE) Launches Stablecoin GHO

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The global crypto market capitalization has come down to $1 trillion. It is a scary figure for cryptocurrency enthusiasts worldwide, who were flying high until the beginning of 2022. Several cryptocurrencies have fallen to the ground, if not beneath, during the current crypto market crash. Hence, it has been inevitable for crypto projects to come up with innovative ideas to survive this bearish market.

Two such projects that have recently brought something new to the market are Aave (AAVE) and Chronoly.io. Aave (AAVE) has launched a new stablecoin named GHO to increase the trade volume on its platform. On the other hand, Chronoly.io has been scripting a success story with its massive performance during the pre-sale phase.

Aave Finance (AAVE) aims to increase trade volume by introducing GHO

Aave (AAVE) has unanimously approved the launch of a stablecoin for the ecosystem, called GHO. It has been launched to generate yield for its holders and can be minted by borrowers by pledging collateral on the DeFi platform. However, GHO must not be confused with AAVE, which is the native token of the Aave network.

With the introduction of the GHO, Aave (AAVE) will likely become a lender on its platform. Therefore, it is anticipated that interest rates on GHO will be at a very competitive level. With this, the Aave network (AAVE) aims to attract borrowers and increase the token's liquidity. This has been done to increase the trade and revenue of the platform as interest payments collected from this loan will go towards the company's treasury. However, it will take some time for GHO to be implemented despite the proposal securing approval.

Aave (AAVE) is one of the most popular decentralized lending protocols that lets users lend and borrow cryptocurrencies. It enables people to borrow various cryptocurrencies free from the oversight of banks, brokers, or intermediaries. With the help of the Aave protocol, users can deposit crypto into a pool and earn interest on their deposits. Apart from this, users can also borrow crypto from the pool at a competitive interest rate. Smart contracts manage all lending activities on the Aave platform. AAVE is the native governance token of the Aave protocol.

Chronoly.io attempts to introduce decentralization to watch market

Chronoly.io has been launched to disrupt the luxury watch marketplace by introducing a business roadmap that brings additional liquidity to the watch market. It is the world's first blockchain marketplace that trades NFTs of rare luxury watches that are tangible and have been historically illiquid. Chronoly.io allows people to gain ownership of a part of a luxury watch by making fractional investments in the NFTs of the rare timepiece.

On Chronoly.io, a person can buy the NFTs of luxury watches for as little as $10. The more NFTs a person buys, the more ownership they gain over a particular watch. It implies that if a person buys 100% NFT of a watch, they become the owner of the whole timepiece, and they can burn all the NFTs to take possession of the physical watch.

However, Chronoly.io stands apart and tall from other projects due to its stability, authenticity and real-world use cases. It is a rare crypto project whose value is not based on speculation and hype because the price of Chronoly's CRNO is directly connected to the watches' values.

The NFTs minted by Chronoly are backed by the physically stored luxury watches from Rolex, Patek Philippe, and Richard Mille, among others. Chronoly first purchases physical versions of the rare collectable watches before minting NFTs against them. This solidifies investors' trust in the project and lets them feel assured about the security of their investment.

