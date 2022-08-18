Chronoly.io (CRNO), Tron (TRX): Promising Projects to Analyze in August, 2022

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

As the crypto market stages a recovery, investors are looking for safe bets to take in the next bull market.

Tron (TRX) network grows as prices stay in uptrend

In a recent report, Tron stated that, according to data from Coin98 Analytics, 3.5 billion transactions have been processed since the launch of the Tron network, ranking second on the list of top blockchains with the highest transactions - an impressive feat.

As of last month, the total value locked (TVL) on Tron’s DeFi protocols has rocketed, up 47% since the start of the month to reach $5.83 billion. Both pieces of news are excellent reasons to be bullish on Tron’s future.

In terms of Tron’s price, TRX has been in a steady uptrend since a drop in mid-June. With little resistance in sight and prices beginning to compress into what looks like a potentially explosive breakout, Tron looks very much set to rise for the rest of the month. Prices are currently hovering around the $0.069 mark, with a range low of $0.061 being defended but a corresponding range high of $0.071 being broken towards the end of July.

Chronoly.io (CRNO) pre-sale gains traction

As investors begin to become skeptical of speculative projects following recent crashes like Terraform Labs’ LUNA, real-world utility is the phrase that everyone’s talking about. Particularly as inflation bites, many are looking for projects that provide real value to their users beyond another DeFi or memecoin project. One of these is Chronoly.io (CRNO), which started presale in early May 2022 and is now up 560% in just over three months.

So what is Chronoly.io? It’s a decentralized marketplace for fractional shares in luxury watches. The team behind Chronoly.io aims to bring luxury watch investment to the masses, and how they’ve done it is pretty remarkable.

Using the fractional power of non-fungible tokens, Chronoly.io has minted NFTs backed by real luxury watches held in secure vaults worldwide. Some of the world’s most exclusive brands are on the list and shares in them can be yours for as little as $10.

Your holdings can be lent against, giving you liquidity while your luxury watch grows in value. Once you reach 100% NFT ownership, you can even redeem your NFT for the real thing!

The Chronoly.io (CRNO) token drives the Chronoly.io ecosystem and can be staked for passive income in return for powering the Chronoly.io marketplace. The Chronoly.io team’s tokens are locked for up to 365 days as part of their efforts to demonstrate their commitment to the longevity of the project; not just another pump-and-dump team.

