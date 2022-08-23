Chronoly.io (CRNO) Surges as Enjin (ENJ), Theta (THETA) Trapped in Bearish Zone

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The cryptocurrency market is full of projects that can either make fortunes for you or can break you in a few moments. Despite this volatility and uncertainty, there are millions of crypto enthusiasts who continuously search for options that can make their investment worthy.

Enjin (EJN) and Theta (THETA) are still struggling to move upward, even though the market has shown some signs of revival.

Chronoly.io (CRNO), a new entrant in the market, has amassed massive support from investors, registering a growth of 560% during its pre-sale phase.

Enjin (ENJ) recovers step-by-step

Enjin (ENJ) has been trapped in the bearish zone for a long time. Enjin (ENJ) lost its growth momentum since the beginning of the recent market downfall and has not been able to overcome it till now. Currently, the price of Enjin (ENJ) is hovering around $0.573, which is 88.19% below its all-time high of $4.85.

Enjin (ENJ) offers an ecosystem of interconnected, blockchain-based gaming products. Enjin Network is built on Ethereum and is a social gaming platform that allows users to create websites, clans, virtual item stores, and chat. Enjin Coin (ENJ) is the native coin of the network, and is used to back digital assets (NFTs). The Enjin platform aims to assist gamers and content creators in easily managing, distributing, and trading their NFTs. The platform also allows game developers and players to manage in-game NFTs across multiple platforms.

Theta (THETA) faces bearish pressure

The price of Theta (THETA), which is a blockchain-based platform and is built to decentralize video streaming services, has fallen sharply in recent months. Notably, Theta (THETA) touched its all-time high of $15.72 in April last year. It aims at providing a better experience of video streaming to the users at lower costs. It also wants to help content creators make more money by eliminating any barriers between them and their target audience. Currently, Theta (THETA) is being traded at $1.22, more than 92% below its all-time high value.

Launched in 2019, the primary goal of Theta (THETA) is to democratize and improve the video streaming industry by lowering its cost and strengthening its digital infrastructure. Theta network has THETA as its native currency, which fuels all the transactions on the network.

Chronoly’s (CRNO) growth gains traction

Chronoly.io (CRNO) has entered the crypto market with an aim to disrupt the watch industry. The platform envisions democratizing the watch market, which, till now, was considered highly illiquid. It was with this unique vision and business roadmap that Chronoly exhibited extraordinary performance during its pre-sale, with its growth chart climbing by 560%.

Chronoly.io is the world's first platform that deals with fractional investments in luxury watches. Chronoly.io mints NFTs of rare collectable watches and allows buyers to purchase NFTs for as low as $10. Thus, Chronoly.io allows for co-ownership of luxury watches. Buyers can also get ownership of the physical watch in the real world by purchasing 100% NFT of a rare collectable timepiece.

Notably, all these NFTs are backed by real-world physical watches, making them a stable, secured, and profitable investment option. Besides, the platform also has a lending protocol for CRNO holders.

Launched in May 2022, Chronoly’s CRNO token price has leapt from $0.01 to $0.066 in just three months.

