Chronoly.io (CRNO) Pre-Sale Next Phase Launches to Attract Tron (TRX) Investors

Tron (TRX) has seen massive growth in its price and on-chain activity since 2021. However, some argue that there’s limited upside to Tron’s future price, given its peak would only deliver 3x gains from current prices - pretty standard growth for a long-term crypto hold.

Tron (TRX) is growing as recession inches closer to its end

Tron (TRX) is a decentralized platform designed to compensate content creators and mitigate the unfair practices of big tech firms like Youtube and Facebook. But it’s also ventured into the DeFi space more recently, seeing substantial volatility in total value locked (TVL) on the chain.

Trading at $0.065 at the moment, TRX peaked at exactly $0.18 back in April 2021. While other coins often rise 10x, 20x, and even more, for Tron to 10x to $0.60, its market capitalization would need to reach approximately $60b. It’s currently around $6b at the moment.

$60b would rival even the third biggest non-stablecoin, Binance Coin, and Binance is much more popular than Tron. Even huge projects with massive backing, like XRP and Cardano (ADA), only have a market cap of around $16b.

Chronoly.io (CRNO) pre-sale becomes increasingly attractive

In terms of market cap, let's take a look at Chronoly.io (CRNO). Chronoly.io has 1b tokens in total and is currently trading for $0.066. That puts its current market cap at $66m.

So what is Chronoly.io? Chronoly.io (CRNO) is a decentralized marketplace designed to give the average crypto investor access to the luxury watch market, all for as little as $10. The team behind Chronoly.io has done a fantastic job at disrupting a market that’s seen minimal disruption in the past few decades.

Chronoly.io has minted several fractional NFTs linked to genuine watches held in their secure vaults across the globe. They’ve got some of the world’s most prestigious brands on the list, like Rolex, Audemars Piguet, Patek Phillipe, and more. Backed by real value, these NFTs aren’t exposed to broader crypto trends. Instead, they follow the resilient luxury watch market.

The Chronoly.io (CRNO) token is used to facilitate transactions on the marketplace and offers passive income through staking alongside its expected growth. If you missed out on Tron, now might be your chance to realize even better gains. The Chronoly.io (CRNO) token is currently in presale.

