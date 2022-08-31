Chronoly.io (CRNO) Pre-Sale Gaining Steam as Cardano’s (ADA) Price Struggles to Stay Above Crucial Resistance

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Despite being one of the top cryptocurrency projects, currently sitting at #8 on the list of the top coins by market cap, Cardano (ADA) has seen relatively little price movement as investors wait for critical upgrades that have been delayed consistently.

Let’s look at Cardano and Chronoly.io’s prices and how they stack up.

Cardano (ADA) inches closer to Vasil upgrade

Cardano makes frequent upgrades to its network. It’s what its biggest fans love to see; their favorite network undergoing constant development. But recently, delays have plagued the Cardano network.

Initially scheduled for June, the Vasil Hard Fork is expected to improve Cardano’s scalability, speed, and transaction fees. However, delays were announced as developers wanted to get testing right.

Then, the Cardano team announced that everything was on track for a release at the end of July. As the end of July rolled around, the team announced another delay. Now, investors are expecting a release, hopefully before its rival Ethereum’s biggest upgrade yet on September 15th.

Without a catalyst like a substantive upgrade, ADA has hovered between $0.40 and $0.60 between mid-July and August.

Chronoly.io (CRNO) is gaining traction

Instead of falling in August, Chronoly.io (CRNO) has actually seen a massive price movement. Since the start of May, Chronoly.io (CRNO) is up 560% from $0.01 to $0.066.

Chronoly.io (CRNO) is a decentralized marketplace that wants to change the luxury watch market for good. It's a real-world utility project with big plans for the future, and analysts seem to agree it's on the right track.

The luxury watch market is set to grow by billions over the next few years, despite downturns in other markets. Like art, watches are seen to hold their value because of their exclusivity, and Chronoly.io (CRNO) wants you to get in on the action.

They’ve minted several fractional NFTs that are linked to physical watches from top brands. They hold these watches in their secure vaults worldwide, proven by third-party audits, and shares in them can be yours for as little as $10.

Because of this exciting disruption, whales have rapidly picked up Chronoly.io (CRNO) tokens at a steep discount while CRNO is in presale. CRNO is the fuel behind the Chronoly.io (CRNO) marketplace, being staked to validate transactions and giving you discounted trading fees. They even put you in a draw to win a genuine luxury watch every month!

