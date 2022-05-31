Chronoly Introduces CRNO Token to Challenge Moonbirds, Azuki on Metaverse Scene

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The metaverse revolution is underway as tech giants spend billions of dollars on it. With the advent of the metaverse, users will be able to live, work and play via an avatar. Many projects are being designed to align with the metaverse already. Moonbirds (MOONBIRD), Azuki (AZUKI) gained traction while Chronoly (CRNO) just entered its pre-sale.

Moonbirds (MOONBIRD)

Moonbirds (MOONBIRD) is a collection of 10,000 non-fungible tokens released on Ethereum's network under the ERC-721 standard that took flight on April 16, 2022. Moonbirds (MOONBIRD) NFTs, according to the official website, are utility-enabled PFPs with a richly diversified and one-of-a-kind pool of rarity-powered traits.

The Proof Collective team's initial NFT collection sold out of 1,000 NFTs for roughly 1 ETH apiece, with a floor price of around 100 ETH. Some of the top names in the NFT space are among the Proof Collective NFTs' owners, and many possess blue-chip pieces such as CryptoPunks and Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs. Over 32,000 wallets were enrolled in the raffle, with fewer than a quarter of those winning the chance to mint an Moonbirds NFT.

Azuki (AZUKI)

Azuki (AZUKI) is a digital brand most associated with its collection of 10,000 avatars, which was published on January 12, 2022, by a Los Angeles-based group of artists. These avatars feature distinct characteristics based on anime-themed drawings, which have piqued the interest of NFT fans all around the globe.

Azuki (AZUKI) NFTs have been a popular topic in the crypto community because of their unique anime-style aesthetic. They quickly outranked some of the biggest brands in the NFT market in terms of sales volume. Azuki has only been available for a few months and has already garnered a considerable fan base. Among other popular collections, such as Bored Ape Yacht Club and CryptoPunks, the collection is regarded as a blue-chip among the NFT community. As of this writing, its total sales volume is a little less than 190,000 ETH, which is presently worth $540 million.

Chronoly (CRNO)

Chronoly (CRNO) is a cryptocurrency that will be used to power the world's first blockchain-powered fractional watch investment marketplace. Many experts are interested in this new and emerging cryptocurrency for its growth potential and revolutionary features like staking and borrowing. In addition, Chronoly has the potential to reshape the metaverse by allowing people to utilise their timepieces as avatars.

Chronoly (CRNO) aims to bridge the gap between the virtual world of NFTs and the real world by tokenising physical luxury timepieces that are authenticated and co-owned on the blockchain. Because there will be a few competitors, this project will benefit from the first-mover advantage. The Chronoly ( CRNO) native token is presently valued at $0.033 and is in the presale stage.

