Chronoly (CRNO) Pre-Sale Made Headlines as CHZ, EGLD Consolidating

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The crypto market seems to be stagnant during the last week. There has been no significant move observed in the previous week in any coin. Some coins which claimed to be the best investment remained within a specific cycle. Let's analyze the one-week review of coins with potential like Chiliz (CHZ), Elrond (EGLD), and Chronoly (CRNO).

Chiliz (CHZ) : Weekly Review

Chiliz (CHZ), created by the eponymous Malta-based FinTech business, is the leading digital currency for sports and entertainment. Socios.com's multiple fan tokens are an example of this. Fan tokens allow sports clubs and associations to communicate with their fans.

Though the token did not do very well in the weekly chart, it could be an option for investors. The coin touched the weekly high of $0.1287, while the weekly low was $0.106.

Elrond (EGLD): Weekly Review

Elrond is a blockchain system that seeks sharding to provide fast transaction speeds. The project touts itself as a new internet technology ecosystem that includes fintech, and decentralized finance. Its smart contracts execution platform is capable of 15,000 transactions per second, with a six-second latency and a transaction cost of $0.001.

Ads

Chronoly (CRNO) : Weekly Review

CRNO is in a presale phase; its initial price was $0.01, and the price was then raised to 0.02$. Due to the high demand the price has been increased a third time, and is now at $0.033.

Chronoly is a blockchain-based fractional watch investing platform built on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain with the ERC-20 protocol. Chronoly (CRNO) connects the real world of NFTs to the digital world of luxury assets. They do this by authenticating physical luxury watches from brands like Rolex or Patek Phillipe and turning the fractions of the pieces into NFTs.

They are the spear header to provide a physical watch version of every NFT on their marketplace. In light of recent development, investors appreciate the idea of their NFTs and tokens being entirely backed by a real tangible asset. Users in the Chronoly ecosystem may stake tokens to generate passive income and trade small fractions of luxury watches in the same way that stocks are traded.

Presale: https://presale.chronoly.io/register

Website: https://chronoly.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/Chronolyio

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Chronolyio