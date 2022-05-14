Chronoly (CRNO) Pre-Sale Goes Live while Terra (LUNA), Solana (SOL) Collapse: Week in Crypto

Chronoly has successfully started its presale as Terra and Solana are in the middle of a crypto market crash

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

In early May, 2022, Bitcoin has declined in value, hitting lows of $26,500 which hints at the possibility of a full-scale market crash. Something similar to the Stock Market crash we have seen previously.

Ongoing crash has already led to panic and extends to the Terra (LUNA), Solana (SOL), and other popular tokens. At the same time, new crypto token called Chronoly (CRNO) has successfully started its presale.

1. Solana (SOL) popularity gives community a hope

Solana (SOL) is a lightning-fast blockchain on the Layer 1.0 protocol. There hasn’t been a need for Layer 2, and it has given a strong competition to Ethereum. The scalability and proof-of-history make it a unique blockchain. The only reason for Solana (SOL) to bounce back will be its popularity. Many NFT developers are also trying to move to the Solana blockchain over the Ethereum blockchain.

However, the downfall of Solana (SOL) is primarily due to the previous downtimes. The security isn’t the best, and there are many risk factors.

2. Terra (LUNA): Is this the end of a story?

Terra (LUNA) and the person behind it Do Kwon along with investors, have faced the most torrential times in the last few days. LUNA and UST are both delisted from Binance and the price falling 99.9% in just 48 hours.

The team behind Terra (LUNA) have yet been able to come up with a rescue plan and as time goes on the likelihood of Terra being untradeable is becoming ever more likely.

3. Chronoly (CRNO) has successfully launched its pre-sale

While the NFT and cryptocurrency market faced these significant downfalls, Chronoly (CRNO) pre-sale is up und running. The first sale on 5th May 2022 led to a sale of over 9.5 million Chronoly (CRNO).

It offers value with the NFTs and has partnered with a clutch of top-tier teams in the luxury accessories industry.

Chronoly (CRNO) is proving to be a go to for crypto investors where their investment into a watch is being backed by real world appreciating assets. Chronoly is in phase one of their presale and the price is $0.01. Being a world’s first concept, Chronoly could change the way people invest in NFT’s. Phase one presale concludes on the 31st of May.

