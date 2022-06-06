Chronoly (CRNO) Pre-Sale Gains Traction as XRP, FIL Taking a Breath

Take a look at how Chronoly (CRNO), Ripple (XRP) and Filecoin (FIL) are doing in the current market

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The recent cryptocurrency bear market has pummelled the price of many coins with FIlecoin (FIL) and XRP joining those ranks.

Chronoly (CRNO) has opened up the market for blockchain-based investment in the classic watch market.

Investors hold Ripple (XRP) ahead of SEC case settlement

Ripple XRP has slumped again in the recent market downturn and investors could get involved in anticipation of a favourable ruling for the project in its SEC court case.

The court has now set a date to discuss the revelations of former SEC Director Hinman’s comments. The SEC has been shielding Hinman’s infamous Ethereum speech memos which are positive to the Ripple (XRP) case. Recently, the SEC has tried to use attorney-client privilege as a means to avoid using the former director’s comments.

Filecoin (FIL) plummets to multi-week lows

Filecoin (FIL) was one of the biggest movers in 2020 with a surge to prices near $191, but the price has since slumped to $7.50 as of recent.

A new development for Fielcoin and its Filecoin (FIL) token is a partnership with Lockheed Martin to create blockchain nodes in space. If that project becomes successful then Filecoin (FIL) could be the go-to project for space travel-related crypto work. Lockheed Martin’s vice president of advanced programs believes that Space will eventually be the center of a new Earth-independent space economy.

Chronoly (CRNO) pre-sale in spotlight

The pre-sale of CRNO tokens from Chronoly (CRNO) now moves to a phase two.

Chronoly operates a blockchain marketplace for investors to buy a percentage stake in rare watches from the world’s top watchmakers. Watches have been used as a store of value over the years and that is important in this period of high inflation and war. Chronoly (CRNO) provides 24/7 liquidity in the watch market for investors and they now don’t have to deal with customs, delivery, and physical storage. Chronoly (CRNO) mints an NFT for the unique watches and stores the physical item in an insured and secure depositary. The native CRNO tokens can also be staked for an annual yield.

Chronoly (CRNO) has seen its coin move from $0.01 to $0.04 in the presale.

