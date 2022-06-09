Chronoly (CRNO) Pre-Sale Gains Steam Together with Theta Network (THETA) Adoption

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Any wise and prudent investor will tell you that you should try to diversify your investment portfolio as much as possible. Never put all your eggs in one basket, the reason is obvious; some investments fail while others succeed and the truth is that failure is a lot more common than success. Even day-to-day some investments fall while others rise, even in a bear market.

In this post, we examine the fortunes of two tokens, Theta Network (THETA) and Chronoly (CRNO).

Theta (THETA) is working hard to attract users

Theta Network (THETA) allowed users to stream and submit material. It's like YouTube and Twitch on blockchain. It also uses community building to boost progress. Theta Network (THETA) hasn't attracted enough customers yet, the project's goals aren't clear.

Despite past growth, it is still struggling to define itself. At the end of May, there was a significant increase in the volume of trades involving Theta Coin, which caused the price to rise above $1.

The attempt made by the alternative cryptocurrency to shake off the bears was successful. In order for the bulls to successfully defend the support level that has been established at around $1.10, the price of Theta Coin may go below the psychological barrier of $1, which would be negative to the long-term prospects of the coin. On the other side, the resistance level for the alternative coin is located at $1.50 and this is where the bulls will be aiming to break through in order to signify a change in trend.

Chronoly (CRNO) pre-sale joined by crypto enthusiasts

Chronoly (CRNO) pre-sale Phase 1 concluded successfully. Their team has a very clearly-defined strategy and path to get there.

Image by Chronoly

Chronoly is a decentralized marketplace that is disrupting and revolutionizing the watch business by making it possible for anyone, anywhere in the world to purchase, trade and collect high-end luxury timepieces from renowned brands on a fractional basis.

The value of the primary watch business is estimated to be 18 billion dollars, while the value of the secondary watch industry is estimated to be 49 billion dollars. By the year 2025, industry analysts anticipate that the pre-owned watch market will be worth between $29 and $32 billion.

Owning the NFT makes it possible for anybody in the world to maintain their capital in a manner that is both digital and anonymous. This can be done in a variety of ways, for example by protecting it against inflation or by hedging risks in a down market. Finally, Chronoly (CRNO) makes it possible for investors in cryptocurrencies to put their money into off-chain collectible items while still maintaining their "on chain" status.

