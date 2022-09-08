Chronoly (CRNO) Avoids Cryptocurrency Market Sell-Off As Token Successfully Moving Through Early Stages Of Offering

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The crypto market is infamous for its volatility. Even large projects such as Bitcoin and Ethereum have sometimes experienced severe drops in their prices. Considering this trend, crypto investors are always looking for safe-haven tokens that they can add to their portfolios. Market bulls prefer projects that can post growth even during significant market fluctuations.

Due to the problematic market conditions, already established projects tend to follow the general sentiment, while relatively young assets that are still in the presale stage move on their own. The CRNO token by Chronoly avoids the fluctuations in the market and shows a positive return despite the questionable performance of assets like NEAR and DAI.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Shows Some Positivity Without Momentum

Getting support from the overall positive outlook for the crypto market, NEAR Protocol (NEAR) has been able to climb on the growth chart. It registered a price appreciation of 5.30% last week. But the cryptocurrency needs to keep growing for a long time to cover the losses it suffered recently. NEAR Protocol (NEAR) witnessed a huge decline in the trade volume of its platform during the market downfall, causing a major dip in its price. Currently, the price of NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is around $4.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a blockchain-based decentralized platform that allows users to create new coins, applications, and industries on this web. It has been developed as a community-run cloud computing platform, aiming to eliminate issues such as low transaction speeds, low throughput and poor interoperability. Its primary goal is to provide the ideal environment for DApps developers and users.

The Price of Dai (DAI) on a Seasaw Ride

DAI’s movement on the price chart has not been stable. Sometimes the price of DAI goes upward, while other times, it sinks. DAI’s price greatly depends on its circulation and trade volumes; hence, its price slumped during the market crash that deterred institutional and retail investors. Although the rate of downfall has slowed, DAI is still far from its all-time high. Currently, DAI is being traded at around $0.99. DAI had hit an all-time high of $3.67 in November 2021.

DAI is a blockchain-based stablecoin whose price is soft-pegged to the US dollar. DAI is issued and managed by the Maker Protocol, and was developed as safe-haven crypto that, unlike others, does not fluctuate drastically. DAI runs on the Ethereum network and tries to maintain its value of $1.0. However, it is not backed by US dollars stored in bank accounts but by collaterals on the Maker Platform.

Chronoly.io Sees Inflows From Bullish Investors

Compared to the performance of long-standing cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, Chronoly shows a better price behavior during the extremely complicated market. The CRNO token has shown a significant growth in May 2022 despite the massive correction on established digital assets.

Chronoly is a digital marketplace that envisioned bringing more liquidity to the luxury watch market, which is highly illiquid at present. Since luxury watches from multinational brands, including Rolex, Patek Philippe, and Richard Mille, cost fortunes, not everyone can buy them. Chronoly offers their own solution to the inaccessibility problem and helps people to invest fractionally in luxury timepieces.

On Chronoly, users can purchase NFTs of luxury watches for as low as $10. Besides, there is a protocol in place that allows people to verify the authenticity of the watch NFTs.

These real-world physical watches back Chronoly.io’s NFTs. In the crypto world, tokens backed by real-world assets are considered the most stable. The team behind CRNO token expects the token to enter the top of the cryptocurrency market in the coming years thanks to the clear vision and business model.

