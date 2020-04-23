Chris Hemsworth Embroiled in Crypto Scam That Exploits COVID-19

Government-run Scamwatch takes to Twitter to warn its followers about a crypto scam with ‘Thor’ star Chris Hemsworth

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth has become the victim of cryptocurrency scammers who are impersonating him to promote investment shams.

The Twitter handle of Scamwatch Australia, a body overseen by the country’s government, is urging its followers to ignore crypto ads with the 'Thor' star.

No, banks are not terrified

The COVID-19 pandemic, which has already led to millions of lay-offs, makes people more vulnerable to investment shams that promise quick and easy money.

The fake interview with Hemsworth that is spammed by the fraudsters claims that his latest investment has “big banks terrified” during the coronavirus crisis. Before anyone questions why the A-list actor with a net worth of $130 mln would shill a sketchy get-rich-quick scheme, some gullible souls might be tempted to chip in.

Recently, British reality TV regular Rylan Clark-Neal recently took to Twitter to expose a similar ad that is circulating on social media.





Other COVID-19 scams

As reported by U.Today, the revenues of Ponzi scheme operators took a 33 percent hit due to the COVID-19 driven market sell-off in mid-March.

Phishing and e-mail scams are also on the rise. Some of them claim to be collecting Bitcoin donations on behalf of the world’s leading health organizations.



COVID-19 frauds can also take a more heinous turn with blackmailing and extortion attempts.