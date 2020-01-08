Chainlink (LINK) Price Soars 17 Percent, Traders Predict Higher Growth Soon

Original article based on tweet

Chainlink demonstrates a 17-percent price rise after the recent partnership, while traders are making bullish predictions on the coin’s price

Chainlink (LINK) has been one of the favorites on the market recently as it demonstrated several price leaps in late 2019. Now, the coin has put up a 17-percent price surge and traders are feeling bullish, predicting a further rise.

Chainlink is 17 percent up

A possible reason behind the LINK price surge is the news of Chainlink’s new partnership with 2key Network which was announced on January 3.

Chainlink to become a network integrator on @2keyNetwork! Users leveraging 2key's "Smart Link" tech can use Chainlink oracles for trustless growth campaigns that pay participants based on decentralized sourcing of market prices & ad performance data. https://t.co/3JMHc38Kkc — Chainlink - Official Channel (@chainlink) January 3, 2020

2key Network is a layer-2 scalability solution and the platform that created Smart Links. As a result of the partnership, Chainlink has been integrated as a Network navigator.

Here is what 2key Network says about the new collaboration:

“The first benefit of this integration is that customers leveraging 2key Network’s Smart Links can now incorporate Chainlink’s oracle technology to pay participants based on decentralized sourcing of market prices for payments and marketing/ad performance data.”

Chainlink will provide its off-chain data feeds and other services to all users of 2key Network (an individual or an enterprise), offering them new opportunities and playing to their benefit.

In particular, the two companies plan to join forces on Smart Links created by 2key Network. These allow users to track the shares of regular web-links (with Smart Links embedded in them) and reward users who shared those links if a conversion takes place.

Traders are bullish on LINK

Crypto traders are bullish on LINK's further price moves, while the coin has already surpassed some of the predictions that were made earlier.

A trader @CryptoButcher1 reckons that in a few days, the LINK price may surge, going far away from $2 per piece.

At press-time, the LINK price has dropped a little, trading at $2.27 (+16.31 percent).