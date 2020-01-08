BTC
Original article based on tweet

Chainlink (LINK) Price Soars 17 Percent, Traders Predict Higher Growth Soon

0
📰 News
  • Yuri Molchan
    📰 News

    Chainlink demonstrates a 17-percent price rise after the recent partnership, while traders are making bullish predictions on the coin’s price

Cover image via 123rf.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Contents

Chainlink (LINK) has been one of the favorites on the market recently as it demonstrated several price leaps in late 2019. Now, the coin has put up a 17-percent price surge and traders are feeling bullish, predicting a further rise.

LINK price CMC
Image via CoinMarketCap

Chainlink is 17 percent up

A possible reason behind the LINK price surge is the news of Chainlink’s new partnership with 2key Network which was announced on January 3.

2key Network is a layer-2 scalability solution and the platform that created Smart Links. As a result of the partnership, Chainlink has been integrated as a Network navigator.

Here is what 2key Network says about the new collaboration:

“The first benefit of this integration is that customers leveraging 2key Network’s Smart Links can now incorporate Chainlink’s oracle technology to pay participants based on decentralized sourcing of market prices for payments and marketing/ad performance data.”

Chainlink will provide its off-chain data feeds and other services to all users of 2key Network (an individual or an enterprise), offering them new opportunities and playing to their benefit.

In particular, the two companies plan to join forces on Smart Links created by 2key Network. These allow users to track the shares of regular web-links (with Smart Links embedded in them) and reward users who shared those links if a conversion takes place.

Traders are bullish on LINK

Crypto traders are bullish on LINK's further price moves, while the coin has already surpassed some of the predictions that were made earlier.

LINK price 1
Image via Twitter
LINK price 2
Image via Twitter

A trader @CryptoButcher1 reckons that in a few days, the LINK price may surge, going far away from $2 per piece.

LINK price 3
Image via Twitter

At press-time, the LINK price has dropped a little, trading at $2.27 (+16.31 percent).

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Ethereum (ETH) 2.0 Will Launch Sharding in 2020, ConsenSys Ex-Top Manager Says

0
📰 News
  • Vladislav Sopov
    📰 News

    Former Head of Global Business Development at ConsenSys Andrew Keys annualy reviews blockchain tech progress and publishes his forecast during the first days of new year.

Cover image via 123rf.com
Contents

Since 2016, Andrew Keys, co-founder of ConsenSys Capital and managing partner of Digital Asset Risk Management Advisors, has made detailed predictions about the mainstream trends of blockchain progress. In his 2020 report, he highlighted the opportunities for Ethereum.

The year 2020 in Ethereum (ETH): Sharding and CME Futures

Mr. Keys is extremely optimistic about the progress of Ethereum (ETH) network transition towards a Proof-of-Stake consensus. He is sure that Ethereum (ETH) devs will deliver not only Phase 0 but even Phase 1 with the final sharding design.

Moreover, he claims that the release of the first Beacon Chain explorer by Vitalik Buterin should be considered the first stage of new Ethereum (ETH):

 Proof of Stake Ethereum exists. It’s alive!

Also, Mr. Keys foresees that CME Ether Futures will be announced in 2020 and will go live in 2020. According to him, it will be Chicago Mercantile Exchange that will let crypto assets to evolve into a full-fledged investment tool class.

Layer One vs Layer Two: Who's The Favorite? 

It looks like Mr.Keys is a great advocate of Layer 2 solutions for Ethereum (ETH) network. It is a class of technologies that unload the main chain by processing some data off-chain. It significantly brings to the scalability and speed of the Ethereum (ETH) transactions.

Must Read
Ethereum (ETH) 2.0: What is Ethereum’s Next Phase After the Istanbul Hard Fork - READ MORE

He named three top Layer 2 solutions: Plasma, sidechains and payment channels by Raiden. The progress of these solutions will be catalyzed by a commercial and technological demand: 

There was a time when blockchain scaling was driven by theory and hope. No longer! 

Layer One solutions or 'Ethereum killers' won't be able to comply with regulatory frameworks in 2020, Mr. Keys concluded.

Have you ever read the annual predictions by Andrew Keys? Does it work? Tell us in Comments!

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

