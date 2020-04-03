Chainlink (LINK) Price Prediction — Likely to Reach $2.50 Soon

U.Today Original Article

The cryptocurrency market has neglected its bearish mood and confirmed a short-term bullish run. As a result, all of the top 10 coins are under buyer pressure.

At the moment, altcoins are feeling much better than Bitcoin (BTC), which has affected the market share of the main crypto. The index has remained almost unchanged over the past week.

The relevant data for LINK is below.

Name: Chainlink

Ticker: LINK

Market Cap: $818 195 190

Price: $2.34

Volume (24h): $286 101 936

Change (24h): 1.48%

The data is relevant at press time.

LINK/USD: Can the growth last long?

Even though most of the altcoins from the top 20 list have shown significant growth over the past day, LINK is an exception to the rule. Its rise has amounted to around 2%.

On the 4H chart, Chainlink (LINK) has been trading in a rising channel since March 30. The ongoing growth is about to continue as there are no active sellers, based on trading volume analysis.

Moreover, the short-term rise of the cryptocurrency market is an additional growth impulse. In this case, the nearest resistance is located at the $2.50 mark.

On the daily chart, Chainlink (LINK) is about to finish the formation of a Triangle pattern. Usually, this is a bearish signal. One needs to pay close attention to the zone around $2.36. If buyers can hold above it, the long-term trend will continue. Otherwise, it will be just a false breakout to the target below $2.

LINK is trading at $2.36 at press time.