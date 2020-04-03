U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.
U.Today Original Article

Chainlink (LINK) Price Prediction — Likely to Reach $2.50 Soon

Price Predictions
Fri, 04/03/2020 - 10:39
Denys Serhiichuk
Any bullish efforts left for Chainlink (LINK) to grow?
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

The cryptocurrency market has neglected its bearish mood and confirmed a short-term bullish run. As a result, all of the top 10 coins are under buyer pressure.

Top 10 coins by Coinstats

At the moment, altcoins are feeling much better than Bitcoin (BTC), which has affected the market share of the main crypto. The index has remained almost unchanged over the past week.

BTC’s dominance rate

The relevant data for LINK is below.

  • Name: Chainlink

  • Ticker: LINK

  • Market Cap: $818 195 190

  • Price: $2.34

  • Volume (24h): $286 101 936

  • Change (24h): 1.48%

The data is relevant at press time.

LINK/USD: Can the growth last long?

Even though most of the altcoins from the top 20 list have shown significant growth over the past day, LINK is an exception to the rule. Its rise has amounted to around 2%. 

LINK/USD chart by TradingView

On the 4H chart, Chainlink (LINK) has been trading in a rising channel since March 30. The ongoing growth is about to continue as there are no active sellers, based on trading volume analysis.

Related
Chainlink (LINK) Price May Surge 24% As Project Partners With Ethereum Classic (ETC)

Moreover, the short-term rise of the cryptocurrency market is an additional growth impulse. In this case, the nearest resistance is located at the $2.50 mark.

LINK/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, Chainlink (LINK) is about to finish the formation of a Triangle pattern. Usually, this is a bearish signal. One needs to pay close attention to the zone around $2.36. If buyers can hold above it, the long-term trend will continue. Otherwise, it will be just a false breakout to the target below $2.

LINK is trading at $2.36 at press time.

 

About the author

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and make predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing & ICO Advisory, ATB Coin, and others.

