Back

Chainlink (LINK) Price May Surge 24% As Project Partners With Ethereum Classic (ETC)

📰 News
Mon, 03/02/2020 - 13:47
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • {{ content.field_content_author|field_value|getauthorname|raw }}
    Vladislav Sopov

    After bloody 18% drop in Bitcoin (BTC) price, many traders have shifted their attention to high-tech altcoins. Chainlink (LINK) has something in store

Cover image via www.shutterstock.com
3Commas Trading Bot
3Commas Trading Bot
Contents

Dutch crypto analyst Michael van de Poppe published a couple of bullish predictions for the price dynamics of popular altcoins. The team behind one of them is also involved in a very promising collaboration with Ethereum Classic (ETC).

Step by step

Two days ago Mr. van de Poppe noted that a retest of the $3.70 level would be very nice for the Chainlink (LINK) token price. On February 29, 2020, the LINK price rallied almost 12% within a few hours and stopped only 10% from the new all-time-high.

Michael van de Poppe celebrates the retest of Chainlink price
Image via Twitter

Thus, the $3.7 level served as a platform for a correction that ended today in the early morning hours. After this retest, this altcoin is ready to excite traders with new splendid achievements. Mr. van de Poppe wouldn’t be surprised if the new bullish rally adds 24.3% to the pre-run price.

Also, the analyst picked Chainlink (LINK) as one of the most profitable altcoins in terms of performance in 2020 as well as a good ‘buy the dip’ option during corrections.

Price follows the adoption

Last week, the Ethereum Classic Labs team unveiled a partnership that is of crucial importance for Chainlink (LINK) adoption. The Chainlink (LINK) infrastructure will be used to organize the interaction between the Ethereum Classic (ETC) blockchain and multiple off-chain services.

Ethereum Classic partnered Chainlink
Image via Twitter

Decentralized oracles by Chainlink (LINK) will allow smart contracts to reach data providers, web APIs, enterprise systems, cloud providers, IoT devices, payment systems, and other blockchains.

These systems are highly sophisticated and cutting-edge as it takes 21 independent oracles to broadcast the ETH/USD price into one of the decentralized financial applications, according to the official ETC-LINK collaboration announcement.

#Ethereum Classic
{{ content.field_content_author|field_value|getauthorname|raw }}

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

3Commas Trading Bot
3Commas Trading Bot
Recommended articles
Chinese Bitcoin (BTC) Criminals Who Used Apple Gift Cards to Launder Crypto Indicted by U.S.

Chinese Bitcoin (BTC) Criminals Who Used Apple Gift Cards to Launder Crypto Indicted by U.S.

Still Fret About Bitcoin (BTC) Price? Bitwise COO Names One Thing That Worries Him More

Still Fret About Bitcoin (BTC) Price? Bitwise COO Names One Thing That Worries Him More
Ledger Nano Adds SOLO Support After New Partnership with Sologenic

Ledger Nano Adds SOLO Support After New Partnership with Sologenic

Chinese Bitcoin (BTC) Criminals Who Used Apple Gift Cards to Launder Crypto Indicted by U.S.

📰 News
Mon, 03/02/2020 - 19:02
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • {{ content.field_content_author|field_value|getauthorname|raw }}
    Alex Dovbnya

    The U.S. charges two Chinese nationals who were linked to North Korea's Lazarus Group with laundering crypto via Apple gift cards  

Cover image via u.today
3Commas Trading Bot
3Commas Trading Bot
Contents

Two Chinese cryptocurrency criminals, Li Jiadong and Tian Yinyin, were charged by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). Their indictment marks the strongest attempt of the Trump administration to curb cryptocurrency crime in North Korea. 

“The United States will continue to protect the global financial system by holding accountable those who help North Korea engage in cyber-crime,” said Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Must Read
Here’s How Much Bitcoin North Korea Amassed After Hacking Asian Cryptocurrency Exchanges - READ MORE

Laundering crypto with Apple gift cards    

Jiadong and Yinyin were trained to attack financial institutions as part of North Korea's Lazarus Group. The two alone were able to steal more than $100 mln by hacking two cryptocurrency exchanges.  

In total, Lazarus Group was able to steal $250 mln in 2018 by trickling one of the exchange's employees into downloading DPRK-attributed malware.  

Notably, Tian used Apple iTunes gift cards to transfer some of their ill-gotten coins.

Must Read
From Denuclearization to Decentralization: International Blockchain Conference in North Korea Scheduled For October - READ MORE

North Korea's secret power 

According to a report issued by the U.S. Department of Treasury, crypto heists remains the main revenue source for the regime.     

As reported by U.Today, North Korean hackers target plenty of regions with Southeast Asia being its main target.

Despite the U.S. and countries publicly condemning its actions, the Hermit Kingdom continues to deny its involvement in the hacks and accuses the West of trying to tarnish its reputation. 

#Bitcoin News #Cryptocurrency Crime #North Korea
{{ content.field_content_author|field_value|getauthorname|raw }}

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

3Commas Trading Bot
3Commas Trading Bot
Recommended articles
Chinese Bitcoin (BTC) Criminals Who Used Apple Gift Cards to Launder Crypto Indicted by U.S.

Chinese Bitcoin (BTC) Criminals Who Used Apple Gift Cards to Launder Crypto Indicted by U.S.

Still Fret About Bitcoin (BTC) Price? Bitwise COO Names One Thing That Worries Him More

Still Fret About Bitcoin (BTC) Price? Bitwise COO Names One Thing That Worries Him More
Ledger Nano Adds SOLO Support After New Partnership with Sologenic

Ledger Nano Adds SOLO Support After New Partnership with Sologenic