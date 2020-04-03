U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.

Cash Is King During COVID-19 Crisis, but Bitcoin (BTC) Is Next in Line to Throne: Mark Yusko

News
Fri, 04/03/2020 - 06:39
Alex Dovbnya
Mark Yusko says that cash is king due the coronavirus crisis, but we will eventually see Bitcoin in the crown
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Contents
Put your crypto to work
10
BTC
  • $68.96

    Interest per week

  • $3585.7

    Interest per year

  • 4.15%

    Interest rate

Join Now!

Hedge fund manager Mark Yusko believes that cash is king during the coronavirus-driven liquidity crisis, according to his latest interview with CNBC's 'Trading Nation.'

However, Bitcoin is 'next in line' to its throne during the upcoming economic fallout. 

Related
Bitcoin Price to Climb from $100,000 to $500,000 by 2030: Mark Yusko

A historic economic shock 

On March 14, a Manhattan-based Bank of America branch reported that it temporarily ran out of $100 banknotes

However, Yusko believes that it's not too late to rush to cash as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has already surpassed 1 mln worldwide.    

The Dow, one of major U.S. stock market averages, has just had its worst first quarter in history with a 23.2 percent skid. 

While Fundstrat's Tom Lee predicts a speedy recovery as early as in April, Yusko appears to think that there will be a very 'drawn-out' bear market that could match only the Great Depression that ravaged the world in the 1930s.  

"The economic shock wave that’s coming is going to be like nothing that any of us has ever experienced because it’s going to be very similar to the 1930s."     

Related
Bitcoin Price Predicted to Hit $400,000 by Hedge Fund Manager Mark Yusko. Here’s How and When It’s Possible

Bitcoin will end up sitting on the throne 

Despite the fact that cash is now the go-to flight to safety for investors, Yusko is certain that Bitcoin can serve as a hedge against the potential collapse of the financial system.

"Look, we think Bitcoin is a great asset as a piece of your portfolio (not as your whole portfolio). One of the things about Bitcoin is that it's an opt-out. It's insurance against the collapse of the financial system."

The American investor claims that the massive dose of monetary stimulus could weaken western fiat currencies. As reported by U.Today, the U.S. Federal Reserve unleashed unlimited QE coupled with near-zero interest rates.  

Eventually, Bitcoin will ascend to its rightful throne. 

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Cloud miningPromoted

IQ Mining
30% OFF till 30th Apr
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website
Bitluck
Plans starting from $10
Website
Recommended articles
Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Targets $7,600 with Chance to Hit $8,900 Later
Ripple and Bitso Wire 84.5 Mln XRP but XRP Price Expected to Fall from $0.19
If Bitcoin Price Doesn't Reach $20,000 in 2020, Mike Novogratz Might Give Up on It