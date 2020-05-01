Cardano's (ADA) Charles Hoskinson Bashes COVID-19 Media Coverage

Fri, 05/01/2020 - 11:23
Vladislav Sopov
Mass media image of COVID-19 pandemic and related social issues raises very sensitive questions. Legendary Cardano (ADA) founder Charles Hoskinson has asked one of them
Charles Hoskinson is a Colorado-based technology entrepreneur and mathematician and founder of the IOHK team behind the Cardano (ADA) blockchain. Today he heavily criticized the propaganda-like manner of mass media coverage.

Skinheads don't like Michigan lockdown

Mr. Hoskinson noticed the headline and cover picture of the NBC News article about Michigan mass riots. Yesterday the armed crowd spilled into the Michigan Capitol while the state legislators were debating the ultimate anti-coronavirus measures in the state.

NBC News and, subsequently, The Guardian, ABC News and BBC News illustrated the latest stories about the Michigan protests with a very eloquent image shot by AFP's Jeff Kovalsky. The photo shows two rage-filled men looking like skinheads. The protesters displayed in the photo are attacking the police.

Mr. Hoskinson highlighted that by using such click-bait photos, the media is creating a negative image of those who don't support the 'absolute lockdown'. This propaganda-style approach may result in biased coverage of alarming events.

Who is your worst enemy?

Michigan protesters demand the local parliament to not expand Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home order. Within the framework of this emergency measure, full lock-down has been implemented in Michigan until May 15, 2020.

Two COVID-19 Scenarios Named by Former Coinbase CTO: 'Either Green or Red Zone'

As previously reported by U.Today, former Coinbase CTO Balaji Srinivasan outlined that the U.S. has to choose between unlimited government and an unchecked virus. However, Bitcoin (BTC) critic Peter Schiff claims that the state policy is Americans' worst enemy during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

