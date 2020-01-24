Cardano Foundation Scores Major Partnership in Davos..

Cardano Foundation has signed a letter of intent with Zug-based Finka

Cardano Foundation, a Swiss-based non-profit organization, has signed a letter of intent with company Finka during the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

Finka, which is located in Zug's world-famous Crypto Valley, could become Cardano's partner during its transition to the Goguen era. Nathan Kaiser, the chairperson of the Cardano Foundation, said that more information is expected to follow on the partnership.

"Under the guidance of the Foundation, we will evaluate the Switzerland-based Finka as a potential Goguen launch partner," Kaiser said.

The Zug-based Finka helps to cryptocurrency businesses from Europe and Latin America in an attempt to build a global network of blockchain projects.

As reported by U.Today, Cardano has successfully launched the Shelley testnet that is the first significant step to attaining complete decentralization.

The forthcoming Goguen era is expected to further enhance the network's capabilities by allowing users to create enterprise-level smart contract applications.