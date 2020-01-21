BTC
Cardano (ADA) Price May Surge 14% Soon: Analyst

📰 News
  Vladislav Sopov
    📰 News

    Numerous inhabitants of Crypto Twitter are waiting for the new 'altseason' or the bullish run of major altcoins. Maybe, Cardano (ADA) will lead this rally?

The price of the Cardano (ADA) cryptocurrency has been on a rollercoaster ride through Q4, 2019. Maybe new highs are in store?

New aim: 640 sats

Seasoned trader and analyst Michael van de Poppe, well-known for his brilliant short-term predictions on Bitcoin (BTC) and altcoin price moves, has disclosed his forecasts for the Cardano (ADA) trading pairs with Bitcoin (BTC) and the U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT). Both are bullish!

Cardano (ADA) price may surge againist Bitcoin (BTC) and USDT
Image: https://twitter.com/CryptoMichNL/status/1219571953947893760

The last impressive rally of Cardano (ADA) occurred in March, 2019. Back then, the price of the altcoin gained almost 80% against a poor-performing Bitcoin (BTC). Also, Cardano (ADA) surged 24% just 5 days after the AdaPay solution was released in November, 2019.

Cardano (ADA): sleeping giant?

It should be mentioned that Cardano (ADA) was named among the most undervalued digital assets by the prominent Weiss Crypto Ratings. This means that the price of ADA doesn't reflect the project's fundamentals.

Must Read
Cardano (ADA) Named One of the Most Undervalued Cryptocurrencies by Weiss Crypto Ratings - READ MORE

By the way, Cardano managed to deliver some splendid market products in recent months. Besides AdaPay, we need to mention in a row, Shelley Testnet and Daedalus wallet.

Should we long ADA? Share your expertise in the Comments section below!

#Cardano News

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

