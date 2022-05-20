Calyx Token Launches CLX Token as Alternative to BNB Supremacy

Calyx Token aims at bringing an alternative decentralised trading space with its invaluable features and offers

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Binance Coin (BNB) is a popular cryptocurrency native to the Binance Ecosystem. Binance, which started as a crypto exchange, has become one of the reckoning forces in the DeFi space, distributing smart contracts and supporting DeFi innovations.

BNB ranks as the fifth-largest cryptocurrency with a market capitalization of over $40 billion, trading at over $250 per unit. Calyx Token (CLX), on the other hand, aimed at bringing an alternative decentralised trading space with its invaluable features and offers.

What Is Calyx Token (CLX)?

CLX is the native and DAO governance token of Calyx Token and will be used for paying transaction fees and powering the entire Calyx Token ecosystem.

Their names can be confusing because of the striking resemblance. However, for most of this article, we’ll emphasise their distinctions. Calyx Token with the ticker CLX, will refer to the transactional token, while Calyx Token without the ticker will refer to the DEX.

Ads

Forging ahead, CLX will provide many benefits for traders and investors, such as staking and liquidity pool rewards from crypto exchange fees on Calyx Token DEX.

Image by Calyx Token

Binance Coin (BNB): Binance Chain or Binance Smart Chain (BSC)?

Binance Coin (BNB), dubbed the “Build and Build” coin by holders, is a deflationary coin serving the Binance Ecosystem, featuring:

The Binance Exchange (and DEX),

NFT marketplace,

Binance networks (Binance Chain (BC) and Binance Smart Chain (BSC)),

And the Binance Charity Foundation (BCF).

BNB is used to pay discounted trading fees on Binance Exchange and gas fees on BSC and BC-based dApps.

As seen earlier, Binance has two mainnets that act in parallel to one another—the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and Binance Chain. Both chains support different but identical token standards called BEP2 (for Binance Chain) and BEP20 (for BSC).

Most times, traders and holders are bewildered about which of the token standards to use. Since there are many dApps on the Binance Smart Chain network, you’ll often come across the BEP-20 tokens.

Before Binance introduced its mainnet, BNB ran on the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) and used the ERC20 standard. BEP-2 tokens are not the same as the BEP20 tokens and do not use the same address. However, you may easily interconvert them on Binance DEX or a bridge such as Trust Wallet.

What is Binance Coin (BNB)?

BNB has a maximum supply of 165,116,760, and the network regularly burns tokens to reduce inflation and drive its prices higher. This means that there will only be 165 million Binance Coins (BNB) available.

Although the crypto crash of 2022 affected its price—BNB, alongside its stablecoin, BUSD, has remained a preferred store of value for many crypto investors due to its products and offerings.

Image by Calyx Token

Calyx Token launches CLX pre-sale

Calyx Token underpins the CalyxSwap—a DEX supporting instant crypto transactions. CalyxSwap, at the moment, supports only Ethereum-supported tokens but will include multi-chain transactions for Polygon (MATIC), Avalanche (AVAX), etc.

The CalyxDAO, which will be launched by Q1 2023, will democratise and introduce a community-driven approach to running the protocol. This idea will help facilitate liquidity provision and encourage innovation on the platform.

CalyxDAO will also incentivise the Calyx Token platform and augment investors' or holders’ earnings. It will support staking and the creation of robust liquidity pools that will help maintain a deflationary price for the CLX token—almost a similar approach to Binance.

There will only be a maximum of 1 trillion CLX tokens, which will be distributed accordingly to every sector of the protocol, particularly the presale, development & management, and the liquidity exchange.

Calyx Token (CLX) is currently undergoing its phase 2 presale.

You can use the links below to learn more about Calyx Token:

Presale: https://presale.calyxtoken.io/register

Website: https://calyxtoken.io

Telegram: https://t.me/CALYX_TOKEN_OFFICIAL

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CalyxToken

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/calyx_token