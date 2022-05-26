Calyx Token Introduces CLX ‘Fun Token’ Pre-Sale as Shiba Inu (SHIB), Baby Doge Coin (BABYDOGE) Losing Steam

Take a look at three cryptocurrencies that feature entertaining ecosystems and offer unexpected utility that goes beyond the simple “meme-coin” - Shiba Inu (SHIB), Baby Doge Coin (BABYDOGE) and Calyx Token (CLX)

In an environment riddled with extreme volatility and double-digit price declines, what better than some light-hearted, entertainment-themed cryptocurrencies?

This article will cover three such cryptocurrencies - not only do they feature entertaining ecosystems, they also offer unexpected utility that go beyond the simple “meme-coin”, so be sure to give them a look!

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Launched back in 2020, Shiba Inu (SHIB) rose to become one of the most famous and extensively-used cryptocurrencies today.

This meteoric rise in popularity was undoubtedly favoured by the support of a number of personalities, notably Elon Musk and Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin.

Indeed, along with its distant brother Dogecoin (DOGE), SHIB has regularly been praised for its efficient energy consumption, surpassing established networks such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).

Such support from eminent personalities in the crypto world led to a dramatic increase in Shiba Inu’s credibility as a project, soon adopting the sobriquet of “Dogecoin killer”. This led major cryptocurrency exchanges, including the likes of Binance and FTX, to list SHIB on their platform, further cementing the project’s credibility.

However, Shiba Inu is no traditional meme-coin, in that it constantly seeks to create additional utility for its ecosystem and be perceived as a serious project.

Indeed, the Shiba Foundation announced the development of a Sheba-themed metaverse in 2022. This metaverse will be called SHIB: The Metaverse, and will feature a limited number of virtual land parcels, which are expected to go on sale anytime.

On top of that, Shiba Inu now developed a native decentralised exchange (DEX) dubbed Shiba Swap. Though still in development, users can already access ShibaSwap and its different services which include a DAO, NFT marketplace, and staking pools.

Baby Doge Coin (BABYDOGE)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a proud descendant of its self-claimed “dad” Dogecoin. As such, the features it offers are quite similar to Dogecoin’s, with a clear orientation towards entertainment and meme-related applications.

Notably, BabyDoge claims to offer higher transaction speed than Dogecoin. Indeed, BabyDoge deployed on Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Binance’s Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatible network, allowing up to 150 transactions per second (TPS).

EVM compatibility also means that investors and developers can easily navigate between the BabyDoge and Ethereum ecosystems.

With its massive total supply exceeding 400 quadrillion tokens, BabyDoge implemented a fast burning mechanism aimed at reducing the supply over time. Also, a 5% tax is collected on every babyDoge transaction and redistributed across all babyDoge holders, incentivizing investors to hold the token and receive passive returns.

Last but not least, the most interesting point about BabyDoge remains that part of its revenue is used for charity donations to shelters and other animal rescue organisations such as Paws with Cause, Best Friends, and others.

Calyx Token (CLX)

Calyx Token (CLX) is an emerging decentralised liquidity protocol that is presently holding a presale for its Ethereum-native token, CLX.

Currently trading at $0.0006, CLX is already in its second presale round, expected to close on June 6th. The third and final presale phase will take place after that, following which CLX is due to be listed publicly, with the exchange yet to be announced.

Calyx is therefore aiming to launch a liquidity protocol that would feature competitive transaction costs and connect investors directly without unnecessary middleman intervention. The project is further planning to deploy an integrated DEX named CalyxSwap.

CalyxSwap will enable investors to access their desired cryptocurrency or token easily and without needing to leave its platform. CalyxSwap will be multichain, initially deploying on Ethereum, and then on Polygon (MATIC), Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Fantom (FTM), and Avalanche (AVAX).

Also, CLX will be a governance token, which will enable its holders to vote and submit ideas to the Calyx community through CalyxDAO, the project’s official decentralised autonomous organisation.

