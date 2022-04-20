Calyx Token (CLX), Polygon (MATIC), and Cosmos (ATOM): Opportunities in Next-Gen Cross-Chain Networks Segment

Calyx Token aims to become a major DeFi player within the digital asset space

Dedicated research of the cryptocurrency industry and shrewd strategy could put you on the path to building ‘generational wealth’.

Early investments into the likes of Polygon (MATIC) and Cosmos (ATOM) would have certainly thickened your crypto wallets whereas a presale investment into Calyx Token (CLX) could give you a good chance of finding a ‘next big thing’.

What’s the ceiling for Calyx Token (CLX)?

As a decentralised exchange platform that aims to offer multi-chain crypto trading, Calyx Token (CLX) aims to facilitate both token swaps and trading at cost-effective prices.

Its capacity to support real-live trading comes from the design of its coding as well as the system being built on smart contracts.

The feature that allows Calyx to be a distinct project in the crypto space is its amplitude to convert or trade tokens in a single transaction event so that the recipient can collect the tokens with immediate effect.

With decentralisation, transparency and security high on Calyx’s priorities, the project can only go higher and with an audit currently underway, this would only further prove not only Calyx’s legitimacy but their determination to be a serious player within the cryptocurrency industry.

With the protocol to be controlled by the CalyxDAO (decentralised autonomous organisation), the Calyx community aim to play a big role in the future of the project.

Having recently entered its presale, ambition is high within the Calyx camp which aims to become a major DeFi player within the digital asset space.

Polygon (MATIC) turns around poor market performance

Despite achieving growth of almost 300% in the past year, Polygon (MATIC) has failed to continue that level of growth into 2022.

After ending December 2021 with an all-time high of $2.92, MATIC has only seen a decline as its price sits at $1.43, at this time of writing.

Although MATIC’s failure to keep up the same level of momentum that saw the altcoin rise massively in 2021, it has begun rising once again with a 7.3% surge in the past seven days.

As the 18th biggest cryptocurrency in the world, according to CoinMarketCap, MATIC has amassed a market cap of over $11 billion.

The Polygon team has recently announced its mission to become completely carbon neutral by the end of the year and climate positive in the future.

This pledge has certainly contributed to the bullish predictions of where MATIC could reach but none more so than Coin Quora which predicts MATIC to reach $35 in the next five years.

Cosmos (ATOM) back in green following steep decline

Having reached its all-time high of $44.45 just three months ago, Cosmos (ATOM) has struggled to maintain a steady level of growth.

Priced at $24.46, at this time of writing, Cosmos has returned to the green with a rise of 4.4% in the past 24 hours.

A 20.7% dip in the past 14 days threatened to undo all of Cosmos’ good work earlier in the year but its return to form has set the ship back on its path.

ATOM is ranked as the 22rd biggest cryptocurrency in the world, amassing a market cap of almost $7 billion, according to CoinMarketCap.

