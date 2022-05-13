Calyx Token (CLX) Challenges Heavyweight Altcoins Chainlink (LINK), Cosmos

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The Calyx Token (CLX) is a new cryptocurrency that will be used as a primary utility coin inside the token swap protocol. The Calyx ecosystem will help in aggregating liquidity from various sources to provide easy swaps across blockchain networks. Centralised exchanges are heavily monopolised and charge hefty commissions. The Calyx ecosystem will help users in getting fair value and enable the real-time exchange of tokens. It is non-custodial and permissionless meaning the funds will remain in your custody at all times. It is a new token and will grow with time. It could provide even bigger returns than Chainlink (LINK) or Cosmos (ATOM). Let's find out the investment potential of a crypto portfolio with these three tokens.

Calyx ecosystem brings together traders and liquidity providers under one roof

The Calyx ecosystem is a community-driven liquidity protocol that will be ultimately governed through a DAO in the future. It will help in sourcing liquidity from various sources to provide a quick and easy method to swap tokens at the best prices. CLX token pre-sale is up and running here.

The Calyx platform will help in transforming the current token swap protocol communities and will provide instant atomic snaps in a single transaction. The entire cross-chain transfer process will take place in the background and a user will not have to monitor each stage manually.

Users will be able to stake the CLX Token to ensure voting rights once the DAO is functional. A percentage of the exchange fees will also be contributed to the common liquidity pool. The Calyx site plans to include support for other blockchains and is currently being deployed on the Ethereum network.

The Calyx ecosystem divides users into four categories: Passive Liquidity Providers are those who invest the assets to get a share of the trading fees as rewards. Professional Liquidity Providers will carry out market-making and also develop tools and strategies for DeFi projects in Calyx. The Token Project Liquidity Provider will create a liquid marketplace and also unlock cross-chain compatibility. The fourth category will comprise innovators that will help Calyx in developing new features for the swap protocol.

Calyx will allow liquidity providers to create a pool on any blockchain network of their choice. This would ensure that in the future anybody could become a liquidator provider and build their own pools. Currently, pool creation is heavily regulated and up to the project owners. Being a DAO, Calyx will provide each user the right to vote for proposals for new liquidity pools.

Truflation is building an inflation index powered by Chainlink

Decentralised finance firm Truflation will use data provided by Chainlink to come up with an inflation index to track information independently. It will use a fresh approach and provide reliable information as opposed to government provided inflation indexes that make use of survey data. The Truflation index will help in measuring and reporting inflation changes on a daily basis, by using real market price data. The system will run on Chainlink and will be accessible and visible to everyone. Chainlink is a price oracle network that allows easy integration of data from outside into blockchain networks.

Cosmos will launch Interchain security soon

Cosmos (ATOM) will soon complete the Interchain Security feature and hopes to complete it by the end of this quarter. The Interchain Security version 1 will be rolled out across the Cosmos ecosystem in the second quarter of 2022. It will enable developers to launch blockchains by utilising the same validator set as the Cosmos hub. If the Cosmos community accepts such proposals, then the chain can launch immediately and will automatically inherit the security of the Cosmos hub.

Always remember to diversify assets; this is why we have provided three tokens that have the potential to provide good returns in the long term future. Learn more about the Calyx ecosystem and its features through the links shared below.

Learn more about the Calyx Token here:

