Calyx Network Introduces CLX Token Pre-Sale as Ethereum (ETH) Inches Closer to Major Updates

Sponsored
Mon, 05/23/2022 - 12:43
article image
Guest Author
Calyx Network launches CLX token pre-sale as Ethereum approaches significant updates
Calyx Network Introduces CLX Token Pre-Sale as Ethereum (ETH) Inches Closer to Major Updates
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Decentralized finance is the next big thing. It's taking power out of the hands of the banks and governments and putting it in the hands of the people.

DeFi refers to financial applications built on blockchain networks. They're smart contracts deployed on blockchain networks like Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), etc. Smart contracts are automated contracts that do not need an intermediary.

Once the terms of the contract are fulfilled, the reward is deployed. There is no case for dishonesty. This transparency is what powers decentralized finance apps.

calyx
Source: stock.adobe.com

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) was the first blockchain network to make provisions for smart contracts and thus the first to have DeFi apps on its blockchain. As a result, it is the most widely used blockchain network.

However, more and more blockchain networks with better technology are springing up to challenge the dominance of Ethereum (ETH), which means that better technologies would be available to DeFi developers through the magic of capitalism and competition.

Ethereum (ETH) has powered thousands of Dappdevelopers (Decentralized App Developers) to build projects and run smart contracts with lots of benefits. It is the most widely used blockchain and has taken the status of a mini Holy Grail in the DeFi world.

With the world currently in a recession, it's impressive how cryptocurrencies have been able to hold their line. This is a testament to the extended longevity of decentralized finance and puts to shame all the naysayers who predicted that the entire industry would vanish in a few years.

Calyx Token (CLX)

This token is in its pre-sale phase.

One major problem plaguing the world of DeFi is the long processing time and exorbitant gas fees. This is the major problem Calyx (CLX) looks to solve with its cutting-edge technology.

Calyx will pool liquidity from various blockchain networks like Binance (BNB), Avalanche (AVAX), Polygon (MATIC), Ethereum (ETH), etc to offer the best rates at any time on any blockchain. This is going to change DeFi for the better.

calyx
Image by Calyx Token

Calyx Token (CLX) looks to be the new destination for token trading and exchange. It currently only supports Ethereum (ETH) blockchain network on its platform, but shortly, it looks to add more networks to its platform.

Calyx (CLX) is currently controlled by the development and management team. In the future, they look to hand over control of the network to its community members and make it fully decentralized.

Another thing it's looking to capitalize on is its permissionless system. This means essentially that users do not need to register before they'll be able to carry out transactions on the platform.

Conclusion

Decentralized Finance is taking the world by storm and very soon, traditional financial institutions are either going to adopt the model or be relegated to the background.

Find out more about CLX:

Website: https://calyx-token.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/CALYX_TOKEN_OFFICIAL

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CalyxToken

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/calyx_token

#Calyx
article image
About the author
Guest Author

A guest author represents the interests of the company he or she is promoting in his or her articles and is not part of U.Today’s editorial staff.
U.Today is not responsible for articles published by guest authors.
The opinions expressed in articles by guest authors do not necessarily reflect the views of U.Today.
The content published by guest authors is not investment advice.

related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for May 23
05/23/2022 - 15:05
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for May 23
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image eBay Launches First Collection of NFTs
05/23/2022 - 14:55
eBay Launches First Collection of NFTs
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Bitcoin Can Potentially Hit $8,000 Ultimate Bottom From Here: Guggenheim's Scott Minerd
05/23/2022 - 14:44
Bitcoin Can Potentially Hit $8,000 Ultimate Bottom From Here: Guggenheim's Scott Minerd
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan