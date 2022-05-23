Calyx Network Introduces CLX Token Pre-Sale as Ethereum (ETH) Inches Closer to Major Updates

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Decentralized finance is the next big thing. It's taking power out of the hands of the banks and governments and putting it in the hands of the people.

DeFi refers to financial applications built on blockchain networks. They're smart contracts deployed on blockchain networks like Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), etc. Smart contracts are automated contracts that do not need an intermediary.

Once the terms of the contract are fulfilled, the reward is deployed. There is no case for dishonesty. This transparency is what powers decentralized finance apps.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) was the first blockchain network to make provisions for smart contracts and thus the first to have DeFi apps on its blockchain. As a result, it is the most widely used blockchain network.

However, more and more blockchain networks with better technology are springing up to challenge the dominance of Ethereum (ETH), which means that better technologies would be available to DeFi developers through the magic of capitalism and competition.

Ethereum (ETH) has powered thousands of Dappdevelopers (Decentralized App Developers) to build projects and run smart contracts with lots of benefits. It is the most widely used blockchain and has taken the status of a mini Holy Grail in the DeFi world.

With the world currently in a recession, it's impressive how cryptocurrencies have been able to hold their line. This is a testament to the extended longevity of decentralized finance and puts to shame all the naysayers who predicted that the entire industry would vanish in a few years.

Calyx Token (CLX)

This token is in its pre-sale phase.

One major problem plaguing the world of DeFi is the long processing time and exorbitant gas fees. This is the major problem Calyx (CLX) looks to solve with its cutting-edge technology.

Calyx will pool liquidity from various blockchain networks like Binance (BNB), Avalanche (AVAX), Polygon (MATIC), Ethereum (ETH), etc to offer the best rates at any time on any blockchain. This is going to change DeFi for the better.

Image by Calyx Token

Calyx Token (CLX) looks to be the new destination for token trading and exchange. It currently only supports Ethereum (ETH) blockchain network on its platform, but shortly, it looks to add more networks to its platform.

Calyx (CLX) is currently controlled by the development and management team. In the future, they look to hand over control of the network to its community members and make it fully decentralized.

Another thing it's looking to capitalize on is its permissionless system. This means essentially that users do not need to register before they'll be able to carry out transactions on the platform.

Decentralized Finance is taking the world by storm and very soon, traditional financial institutions are either going to adopt the model or be relegated to the background.

