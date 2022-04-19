Calyx Network (CLX): DeFi Token of Fast-Growing Protocol in 2022

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Tons of DeFi projects are scaling and proliferating in the blockchain world, but a lack of adequate liquidity has long been an issue. As a result, DeFi protocols must ensure that decentralised projects receive enough liquidity to avoid the grating effects of volatility. The Calyx Network was born to solve this problem, which is based on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain for transparent transactions.

Calyx Network (CLX) is a community-driven mission and open-source liquidity protocol. It was established and evolved to allow multi-chain crypto trading and liquidity sourcing from many liquidity sources. Also, it allows trading and token exchange on the platform at a high-quality price and DEXs running on several blockchain networks.

The CalyxSwap Operation, Based on the Ethereum (ETH) Blockchain

The company's top priority is to ensure that this project has enough liquidity, as this would compel investors to hop on the blockchain project. CalyxSwap's development makes it simple for users to trade and switch between tokens at the best prices available from all aggregated liquidity sources (DEXs). These swaps will be carried out on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain for transparent transactions. The CalyxSwap will also pool liquidity from various blockchain networks and bring it together under one roof, resulting in lower switching costs and faster trades without leaving the wallet.

Besides that, since CalyxSwap is permissionless, anyone, such as token traders or teams, can become a liquidity provider or create a pool by contributing an appropriate amount of underlying tokens in exchange for LP tokens. Most importantly, the protocol is governed and managed by community members who hold the native CLX token through CalyxDAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation.

The Calyx Network's Governance Token CLX

The Calyx Network's governance token CLX is an ERC20 token that will play an integral role in achieving economic, treasury, and governance objectives all across the network. The CLX tokens can't be immediately transferred after the purchase as there will be a vesting period before the tokens can be transferred to prevent the economic value.

Apart from using CLX for in-app token swaps, it will entail many benefits for the community. Calyx Network will transition into a community-driven model by embracing the CalyxDAO and empowering community members with fair participation on agendas that are beneficial for the entire ecosystem, all while ensuring the Calyx Network's security and stability.

Lower Fees and Trading Costs, as Compared to Cardano (ADA)

Calyx Network also provides prospects for the liquidity suppliers to receive a proportion of fees from trades executed by the traders within the pool. The LPs will be able to receive fees based on the amount of liquidity supplied to the pool.

Furthermore, to maximise returns, trading costs will be automatically adjusted based on on-chain market circumstances. Cardano (ADA) has the same behavior. As a result, if the market is volatile, the fees will be automatically increased to the optimum amount. If the market is less volatile on the other side, the costs will be reduced to encourage more trading activity and total fee collection. This is called Dynamic Automated Market Making, and it is a KyberSwap innovation. The Calyx Network blockchain project will be designed and developed based on three pillars, i.e., security, transparency, and decentralisation.

Wrapping Up

Calyx Network will have multiple smart contracts and a core contract that will act as an entryway for users to use our platform and trade tokens. The smart contract would be a robust infrastructure for token exchange and trading. The ecosystem's smart contract will burn a portion of the CLX fees collected to permanently incinerate the token's supply, improving the asset's economic flow.

Investors can stake CLX tokens to participate and vote on the proposals in the CalyxDAO.

