'Buy Bitcoin' Signal Flashed by Bloomberg's Indicator for First Time Since December

The Bitcoin (BTC) indicator that called the 2020 price rally signals another rally

According to Bloomberg's technical indicator, Bitcoin (BTC) could soon see another major rally given that it has flashed a 'buy' for the first time since December 2019.

A crazy month

The bullish signal comes after Bitcoin's topsy-turvy price action in Q1. After a massive rally in early 2020 that was followed by the historic March 12 price crash, the benchmark cryptocurrency is currently down 39.50 percent from its yearly high of $10,529.

A lot of prominent crypto figures, including Mike Novogratz and Barry Silbert, saw Bitcoin's crash as an opportunity.

“Bitcoin is much more valuable than its current price, but it is still a relatively new asset class and technology,” said DigitalMint's Don Wyper.

Bitcoin remains in limbo

According to crypto trader Scott Melker, Bitcoin (BTC) is currently 'simply ranging,' which means that the bulls should not get too excited by today's eight percent rally.

As reported by U.Today, BTC did manage to print a daily candle above the 200-week moving average. At press time, it is trading at $6,347.