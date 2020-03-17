Back
U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.

'Buy Bitcoin' Outperformed 'Buy Gold' in Google Trends After Black Thursday

📰 News
Tue, 03/17/2020 - 12:00
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Vladislav Sopov

    The ongoing crypto massacre that resulted in a tremendous Bitcoin (BTC) price crash after massive BitMEX liquidations is being perceived as a time of great opportunity

Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

'Buy the dip', the legendary motto of seasoned traders, has never been so relevant for the crypto sector than in the past week. Google Trends can vouch for it.

Buy gold? Buy Bitcoin (BTC)!

Crypto trader and analyst @filbfilb noticed that the search term 'Buy Bitcoin' has been more popular on the Google search engine for users worldwide than the term 'Buy Gold'. Interest in buying the orange coin skyrocketed by more than 200% as recent carnage raged.

Moreover, the actual statistics show that on March 13 the Interest Over Time indicator on Google Trends for 'Buy Bitcoin' was as high as 100. In terms of this service, that means it reached an all-time high.

Google Trends: Buy Bitcoin search hit ATH on March 13
Image by Google Trends

Normally, the search request 'Buy Bitcoin' is half as popular as 'Buy Gold'. Last time the flagship blockchain outperformed gold, in terms of searches, occurred during the euphoria of the December 2017 Bitcoin (BTC) price rally.

Splendid opportunities during bloody days

The crypto market crash, which is nowhere near its final rounds, has already made some no-coiners consider their first digital asset purchase. Legendary whistleblower Edward Snowden is among the potential Bitcoin (BTC) newbies.

Must Read
This Is the First Time I’ve Wanted to Buy Bitcoin (BTC): Edward Snowden - READ MORE

This narrative might spread even further as the classic 'store-of-value' asset failed to reject the pressure of the recession caused by COVID19 panic. As reported by U.Today, trading veteran Peter Brandt believes it's not possible for any asset to be a 'safe haven' during the coronavirus pandemic. Thus, the currently oversold Bitcoin (BTC) may attract sceptical investors due to its price, which is tremendously low these days.

#Bitcoin

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

Cloud miningPromo

IQ Mining
Monthly Giveaway
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website
Bitluck
Plans starting from $10
Website
Recommended articles
Here's Who Was Responsible for Bitcoin's (BTC) Historic Price Drop

Here's Who Was Responsible for Bitcoin's (BTC) Historic Price Drop
Bitcoin, USDT Start Flowing to Binance – Did CZ’s Promise to Save BTC Cause This?

Bitcoin, USDT Start Flowing to Binance – Did CZ’s Promise to Save BTC Cause This?
Peter Brandt Explains Why Bitcoin Halving Is 'Grossly Overrated.' Will BTC Price Skyrocket This Time?

Peter Brandt Explains Why Bitcoin Halving Is 'Grossly Overrated.' Will BTC Price Skyrocket This Time?

Ledger Nano Wallet — Family Pack 37% OFF

4.8/5
Read more

Here's Who Was Responsible for Bitcoin's (BTC) Historic Price Drop

📰 News
Tue, 03/17/2020 - 15:48
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Alex Dovbnya

    Weak hands were selling at a loss during the historic Thursday crash that made everyone question Bitcoin's chances to survive

Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

While analysts are still trying to wrap their heads around the third biggest sell-off in Bitcoin's entire history, crypto research firm CoinMetrics has determined that short-time holders were actually responsible for this. 

Must Read
I Will Not Let Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go to Zero: CZ Binance - READ MORE

Weak hands

In its most recent 'State of the Network' report, CoinMetrics noted that long-term hodlers remained on the sidelines of the recent carnage. The 38 price rout was driven by those coins that were held less than twelve months.

This explains why BTC's one-year revived supply didn't see a major spike in March. 

Revived supply
image by coinmetrics.substack.com

As reported by U.Today, these short-term holders were also selling their coins at a loss.  

Must Read
Peter Brandt Explains Why Bitcoin Halving Is 'Grossly Overrated.' Will BTC Price Skyrocket This Time? - READ MORE

Bitcoin becomes undervalued 

Another important tidbit that can be found in the report is that Bitcoin's market value to realized value (MVRV) slipped below 1.0. On March 12, MVRV witnessed its biggest drop since 2013.   

Speculators no longer value Bitcoin more than holders, and this could be a reliable sign that the flagship cryptocurrency is close to bottoming out. 

MVRV falling to -0.50 in December 2018 coincided with the end of the 85 percent rout. 

 
#Bitcoin Price Prediction

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Cloud miningPromo

IQ Mining
Monthly Giveaway
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website
Bitluck
Plans starting from $10
Website
Recommended articles
Here's Who Was Responsible for Bitcoin's (BTC) Historic Price Drop

Here's Who Was Responsible for Bitcoin's (BTC) Historic Price Drop
Bitcoin, USDT Start Flowing to Binance – Did CZ’s Promise to Save BTC Cause This?

Bitcoin, USDT Start Flowing to Binance – Did CZ’s Promise to Save BTC Cause This?
Peter Brandt Explains Why Bitcoin Halving Is 'Grossly Overrated.' Will BTC Price Skyrocket This Time?

Peter Brandt Explains Why Bitcoin Halving Is 'Grossly Overrated.' Will BTC Price Skyrocket This Time?

Ledger Nano Wallet — Family Pack 37% OFF

4.8/5
Read more