Buy Bitcoin (BTC), USD Is Dying Thanks to Fed Reserve: 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author

Robert Kiyosaki, the writer and investor who gave the world the book ‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’, recommends buying Bitcoin because the US dollar is dying

Robert Kiyosaki is back on Twitter with his pro-Bitcoin narrative. It seems that he intends on getting his message across to investors and persuading them to give up the US dollar in favor of precious metals, such as gold (XAU) and silver (XAG). Bitcoin is also on his list of recommended assets.

Kiyosaki insists that investors should buy real gold, silver, not paper ETF, and Bitcoin, because the dollar is dying, he tweeted.

He reminded his audience that back in 2008, when the first financial crisis broke out because of the mortgage loan bubble, the US Fed Reserve printed around $4.5 trln in order to save the financial elite.

Fed’s printing press at work again

This time, though, this amount of USD will not be enough and the Fed is going to inject $6-$8 trln into the economy from the printing press, he states.

The problem is, reminds the ‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’ author is that there is only $9.5 trln in gold globally and the Fed intends to print more dollars than that amount this year.

Mr. Kiyosaki believes that buying Bitcoin, real gold and real silver could help investors save their money, thus confirming BTC's status as ‘digital gold’.