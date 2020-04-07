U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.
Buy Bitcoin (BTC), USD Is Dying Thanks to Fed Reserve: 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author

Tue, 04/07/2020 - 12:52
Yuri Molchan
Robert Kiyosaki, the writer and investor who gave the world the book ‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’, recommends buying Bitcoin because the US dollar is dying
Robert Kiyosaki is back on Twitter with his pro-Bitcoin narrative. It seems that he intends on getting his message across to investors and persuading them to give up the US dollar in favor of precious metals, such as gold (XAU) and silver (XAG). Bitcoin is also on his list of recommended assets.

‘Buy Bitcoin, Gold, Silver’

Kiyosaki insists that investors should buy real gold, silver, not paper ETF, and Bitcoin, because the dollar is dying, he tweeted.

He reminded his audience that back in 2008, when the first financial crisis broke out because of the mortgage loan bubble, the US Fed Reserve printed around $4.5 trln in order to save the financial elite.

Bitcoin (BTC) Can Stop Dollar from Destroying World Economy: 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author

Fed’s printing press at work again

This time, though, this amount of USD will not be enough and the Fed is going to inject $6-$8 trln into the economy from the printing press, he states.

The problem is, reminds the ‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’ author is that there is only $9.5 trln in gold globally and the Fed intends to print more dollars than that amount this year.

Mr. Kiyosaki believes that buying Bitcoin, real gold and real silver could help investors save their money, thus confirming BTC's status as ‘digital gold’.

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

