Buy Bitcoin (BTC), Says Mike Novogratz, Trolling Fed for Printing New Trillions

Fri, 04/10/2020 - 12:27
Yuri Molchan
Now, as the Fed Reserve has announced injecting another $2.3 trl into the economy, hedge fund guru Mike Novogratz is trolling them while urging investors to buy Bitcoin
The US Central Bank has already announced an over $6-trl liquidity injection to bail out corporations and smaller businesses. However, earlier this week, an injection of another $2.3 trl was promised.

Later on, Pomp tweets:

“I have officially lost count of how much money the Fed is injecting into the economy. Too many trillions to keep up with at this point.”

Novo says ‘Buy Bitcoin’

Mike Novogratz has started trolling these extreme QE measures, saying that at the start of next week, the Fed may announce something different to stimulate the economy, in case the USD printing does not help. So Novogratz suggested investors buy Bitcoin.

Meanwhile, in a recent CNBC interview, the CEO of the Galaxy Digital crypto bank stated that unless BTC surges to $20,000 this year, he may as well give up on it.

Crypto influencers against QE

Bitcoin developer Jimmy Song has criticized the recent heavy liquidity injections from the Fed, saying:

“All this money printing will hurt the people in third world countries the most. USD demand in those countries will increase, their currencies will hyperinflate and our bureaucrats will wag their fingers at them for their bad monetary policy which was forced on them. #Bitcoin”

The digital assets director at VanEck, Gabor Gurbacs, has called Bitcoin the only asset free from central banks’ manipulation.

Investor Preston Pysh says that the only way to cure the situation is to peg the current monetary policy.

“The cure is to peg the global inflationary monetary policy.  Nothing else will slow the trend of price deflation, break-neck innovation outstripping human capacity 2 fairly compete across all social classes which ultimately obliterates the middle class and polarizes rich and poor."

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

