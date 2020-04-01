U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.

Buy Bitcoin (BTC) Instead of ‘Fake Dollars’ Printed by Fed: ‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’ Author

News
Wed, 04/01/2020 - 14:15
Alex Dovbnya
Don't want to be the poor dad? Stay away from cash and buy Bitcoin (BTC), says Robert Kiyosaki
Cover image via wikipedia.org
Contents
Put your crypto to work:
10 ETH
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network

Robert Kiyosaki, the author of the international bestseller 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad,' has just embraced Bitcoin. 

In his new tweet, he calls the leading cryptocurrency 'people's money' while slamming the U.S. Federal Reserve for printing trillions of fake dollars.         

Related
Best Reason to Buy Bitcoin (BTC) Right Now Revealed by Analyst

Saving cash is 'nuts' 

Back in January, billionaire Ray Dalio made headlines by bluntly calling cash 'trash'. Kiyosaki appears to be on the same page.  

He greatly encourages his followers to not hoard 'fake dollars' printed by the Fed, which recently started unlimited quantitative easing on top of lowering interest rates to virtually zero. 

Kiyosaki channels Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz who recently quipped that fiat money is now growing on threes in 2020.      

Related
'Buy Bitcoin (BTC)' Google Searches Spike, Reaching New High

Gold is 'God's money' 

Apart from Bitcoin (BTC), Kiyosaki also recommends buying gold, reiterating his opinion that precious metals are 'God's money.' In one of his interviews, he called gold 'a hedge against the stupidy of elites.' 

Bitcoin is often regarded as 'digital gold.' As reported by U.Today, Kiyosaki aptly noted that millennials were more interested in buying crypto than bulky rocks. 

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Recommended articles
Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
BitTorrent Product Usage 30% Up, DLive DAU Doubled. What is Driving Growth?
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Eyes $3,000, Vitalik Buterin Endorses Tron, Russia-China Bitcoin (BTC) Bridge: Fools Day in Crypto
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Targets $5,500 Before Bullish Reversal