BTC, XLM, ETC, BSV Price Prediction - Has the Altcoin Season Officially Opened?

Original U.Today article

Can Bitcoin SV, Stellar and Ethereum Classic be an example for Bitcoin?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The cryptocurrency market hasn't changed since yesterday. However, there are some coins which rates have significantly increased. Mainly, the quotes of Bitcoin Cash and Cardano have risen by 7.62% and 6.08% respectively.

The key data of Bitcoin (BTC), Stellar (XLM), Ethereum Classic (ETC), and Bitcoin SV (BSV).

Name Ticker Market Cap Price Volume (24h) Change (24h) Bitcoin BTC $161 404 350 401 $8 884,21 $32 752 243 653 0.58% Stellar XLM $1 265 912 761 $0,063174 $694 034 910 13.71% Ethereum Classic ETC $1 088 161 402 $9,36 $4 415 839 812 -8.75% Bitcoin SV BSV $4 884 878 119 $268,07 $3 459 571 349 -12.29%

BTC/USD

Bitcoin keeps trading in the range of $7,700 to $7,900 that confirms strong positions of buyers.

On the 4H chart, Bitcoin (BTC) is located almost near the resistance zone of the Bollinger Bands indicator. Analyzing the short-term price forecast, the price might reach it, however, unlikely to fix it as the trading volume has started to decline.

In this case, the nearest zone is the support level of $7,500-$7,650 that might be attained soon.

Bitcoin is trading at $8,904 at press time.

XLM/USD

Stellar (XLM) is the biggest gainer from our list today. The price of it has increased by more than 13% over the last 24 hours.

On the 4H chart, the coin has reached the 50% level of the Fibonacci retracement. In terms of the price projection, it is about to go down as it is already overbought according to the RSI indicator. In this case, the closest zone is $0.0600 that corresponds to the 61.8% level of the Fibonacci retracement.

Stellar is trading at $0.0641 at press time.

ETC/USD

Etheruem Classic (ETC) shows the highest growth among altcoins over the last days. Its rate has rocketed by more than 120% over the previous 3 days.

Analyzing the current growth of Ethereum Classic (ETC), it was rather a pump than a start of the bullish trend. The trading volume was high, however, it could not fix itself and started to gradually decline. The long wick of the bearish candle also confirms the inability of bulls to push the rate higher. Summing up, the support at $8.40 is supposed to be achieved until the end of January.

Ethereum Classic is trading at $9.40 at press time.

BSV/USD

Our earlier Bitcoin SV price forecast has justified itself as the rate went down even below the expected mark at $320.

On the 4H chart, Bitcoin SV (BSV) is still facing a correction after a sharp growth to $450. According to the technical analysis, the decline has not ended yet as the MACD indicator is still bearish. What is more, the selling trading volume keeps increasing. All in all, the descending channel is relevant until the price reaches $200 and it might happen in the last days of the current month.

Bitcoin SV is trading at $268 at press time.