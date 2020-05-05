Tweet-based article

BTC Price May Hit $100,000 Before 2022, Crypto Influencer Says, as US Treasury to Borrow $3 Trl More

With just a week left before the halving, Bitcoin has broken $9,000, predictions are getting ultra-bullish as the US Treasury is about to borrow another $3 trl

Cover image via stock.adobe.com

The next Bitcoin halving is expected in seven days. Meanwhile, Bitcoin has broken above the $9,000 mark and BTC dominance on the market has surged by almost four percent. The US Treasury intends to borrow $3 trl more to soften the current damage from the COVID-19 crisis.

Looking at all of this, Bitcoin educator and crypto influencer IvanOnTech is weighing up the chances of Bitcoin hitting $100,000 before 2022 and asks his followers whether they think it is possible.

US Treasury is borrowing more cash

The US Treasury intends to borrow another $3 trl between April and June in order to provide financial assistance to regular citizens and businesses to help them survive the COVID-19 pandemic and support the economy.

On Monday, the author of ‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’ Robert Kiyosaki called the newly printed dollars ‘fake USD’ and recommended buying Bitcoin, gold and silver, saying that ‘savers of fake USD are losers’.

Bitcoin halving coming soon

Earlier today, the price of Bitcoin managed to surge above the $9,000 resistance and is now trading at $9,012.

Trader and economist Holger Zschaepitz tweets that the price action took place on halving speculations and reminds the community that the previous two halvings drove immense BTC rallies of 10,000 percent and 2,500 percent.

“Bitcoin soars past $9,000 on halving speculation. Bitcoin’s third “halving” of block rewards will be held next week. Previous two bitcoin halvings kicked off huge rallies of 10,000% and 2,500% respectively.”

Will BTC hit $100,000 before 2022?

Crypto advocate and Bitcoin educator IvanOnTech is pondering whether Bitcoin will be able to surge as high as $100,000 within the next two years and asks his followers for their take:

Meanwhile, the BTC dominance in the crypto market has surged almost four percent prior to the halving.

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!