Original article based on tweet

BTC Price Likely to Surge as Bitcoin Stablecoin Supply Ratio Drops, Here’s How

News
Wed, 04/01/2020 - 09:35
  • Yuri Molchan

    Recent analytical data shows that the ratio of the Bitcoin Stablecoin Supply has reached a new ATL – here’s why this is good for the Bitcoin price

Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

According to data provided by the Glassnode agency, the Bitcoin stablecoin supply ratio (SSR) has hit another all-time low of 16.180.

Why low SSR is good for Bitcoin traders

Dollar-backed stablecoins are one of the major tools among traders to enter or exit Bitcoin on crypto exchanges. The purchasing power of stablecoins for Bitcoin is basically the ability of USD-backed stablecoins to buy BTC and impact its price.

In 2019, Binance reported an increase in stablecoin trading volume from 35 percent to 60 percent. The trading volume of USDT is about 6 billion USD higher than that of BTC. 

On crypto exchanges, traders use stablecoins as a fiat replacement, so the SSR can impact the Bitcoin price directly. When the stablecoin supply ratio goes down, this means that the BTC price is expected to rise.

Must Read
Mike Novogratz Says 'Buy Bitcoin,' Warns About Money Growing on Trees - READ MORE

Bullish anticipations ahead of the halving

With slightly over a month left before the third Bitcoin halving, in which miners will have their rewards cut by fifty percent, more and more top crypto community members are tweeting that the Bitcoin halving, along with other factors, is likely to drive the coin’s price up within the next year or two.

Even though some miners are likely to switch their rigs off and leave the business, experts are positive that new people with mining gear will quickly take their place. Some also admit that after the halving miners may start selling some of their BTC to pay the electricity bills and cover other financial losses due to the fact that after May 2020 they will start making half as much BTC from their operations.

Besides, the current financial crisis that has broken out due to the COVID-19 epidemic, and the unprecedented QE measures the US Fed Reserve has initiated are leading many in the crypto community to expect that this situation, along with the halving, will soon spread Bitcoin adoption wide.

 Bitcoin developer Jimmy Song tweeted:

“My hope after this crisis is that more people recognize central bank monetary policy for the evil that it is. It's never neutral, it favors one group over another and causes huge societal problems. Once they recognize that, it's a short step to opt out with #Bitcoin.”

#Bitcoin News #Bitcoin Price Prediction

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

