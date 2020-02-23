BTC, LTC, TRX Price Prediction - Has Correction Ended ?

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Cryptocurrency holders are in a bullish mood on the last day of the tumultuous week. Most of the top 10 coins are in the green zone, except for Tezos (XTZ) whose price has declined by 0.39 percent over the last 24 hours.

The key information about Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), and TRON (TRX) is presented below.

Name Ticker Market Cap Price Volume (24h) Change (24h) Bitcoin BTC $179 419 787 595 $9 840,35 $39 814 998 491 2.04% LItecoin LTC $5 040 112 947 $78,57 $5 694 555 261 2.89% TRON TRX $1 383 352 724 $0,020745 $1 640 464 571 3.24%

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) didn't follow our recent scenario and bounced off the support at $9,600. Its price has risen by 2.40 percent over the last day.

On the hourly chart, Bitcoin retested the $10,000 mark. However, it could not stay above this level due to a long wick that indicates the weakness of buyers to push the price higher. Even though the long-term forecast remains bullish, there is a high probability of a short sideways trend.

In this case, Bitcoin (BTC) is about to stay in the range between $9,700-$9,800 as it is outlined on the chart.

Bitcoin is trading at $9,910 at press time.

LTC/USD

The 'digital silver' is showing even better price moves than Bitcoin (BTC). The price of Litecoin (LTC) has increased by almost 4 percent over the previous 24 hours.

Litecoin (LTC) is about to finish its long-term run as there are no buyers willing to push the price based on the trading volume. Moreover, the coin's selling trading volume keeps going up, confirming a potential drop. In addition, the coin is located is trapped within a rising wedge pattern. Hence, there is a high chance that the bears might push LTC to $75 shortly.

Litecoin is trading at $79.29 at press time.

TRX/USD

TRX is the main leader on our list. Its price has gone up by more than four percent over the last day. According to the chart below, it is yet to reach its peak.

On the four-hour chart, TRX has finished its correction, and it is about to return to its previously reached levels. The MACD indicator is bullish as well as the lines of the Bollinger Band indicator that are moving upward. The bullish forecast remains relevant with the nearest resistance zone being at around $0.22. This level is supposed to be reached by the end of the current month.

TRX is trading at $0.0209 at press time.