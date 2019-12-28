Back
Get the latest news, Price Analysis and insights
Sign up for crypto-trading tips & hints:
All crypto news for
Sign up for crypto digest
Original U.Today article

BTC, BCH, LTC, EOS, TRX Price Prediction: Bullish Setup Before Start of 2020?

0
📈 Price Predictions
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Denys Serhiichuk
    📈 Price Predictions

    Why are the bulls suddenly becoming active near the end of the year?

Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

As this is the last weekend of 2019, the cryptocurrency market is bullish. Most of the top 10 coins are in the green except for Tezos (XTZ), whose rate has fallen by 0.56% since yesterday.

Top 10 coins by Coinstats
Top 10 coins by Coinstats

Below is key information for Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Litecoin (LTC), EOS (EOS), and TRON (TRX):

Name

Ticker

Market Cap

Price 

Volume (24H)

Change (24H)

Bitcoin

BTC

$132,823,221,270

$7,327.43

$22,380,967,146

2.59%

Bitcoin Cash

BCH

$3,751,619,172

$206.23

$2,200,257,310

8.87%

Litecoin

LTC

$2,690,843,066

$42.22

$3,033,633,243

5.41%

EOS

EOS

$2,490,076,594

$2.63

$1,895,444,318

4.27%

TRON

TRX

$894,309,011

$0.013412

$1,156,591,156

2.27%

BTC/USD 

Although the rate for Bitcoin has significantly dropped since the Summer of 2019, its price has increased by about 88% since the beginning of the year.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView
BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Yesterday's price prediction is coming true as Bitcoin passed the $7,100 mark and is moving towards the expected $7,800 mark. Looking at the 4H chart, BTC needs to break at the nearest resistance level at $7,300 in order to clear the way for its next target at $7,600. 

Must Read
Bitcoin Price Charts Indicate Strong Buying on Dips as Community Feels BTC Hopium - READ MORE

Currently, there are all prerequisites for this occur. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicator has entered a bullish phase as the lines are moving upwards. If this growth continues, the resistance area might be achieved by January 6th.

At press time, Bitcoin is trading at $7,294.

BCH/USD 

Bitcoin Cash has the biggest gains from our list as its rate has rocketed up by 9%. Looking at the 1W time frame, BCH's growth is up by more than 10%.

BCH/USD chart by TradingView
BCH/USD chart by TradingView

Despite this upswing, this cannot be considered as the start of a bullish market. This is rather a pump as the price is about to adjust soon. This is confirmed by the relative strength index (RSI), which indicates that BCH is oversold at the moment. In this regard, the nearest zone is the consolidation area between $195 and $200.

At press time, Bitcoin Cash is trading at $206.71.

LTC/USD 

The "digital silver" has also confirmed our recent price forecast as the coin has bounced off the $39 level.

LTC/USD chart by TradingView
LTC/USD chart by TradingView

Litecoin is looking to be even more bullish than Bitcoin. Its rate has increased by almost 6% in the last 24 hours. From a short-term analytical perspective, traders should be attentive to the resistance at $42.50, which is the nearest obstacle for bulls. According to the trading volume index, a bullish setup is currently being formed, and the aforementioned level is about to be attained shortly.

At press time, Litecoin is trading at $41.97.


EOS/USD 

Since last week, EOS is the second fastest growing altcoin after Bitcoin Cash. Its rate has already gone up by 6.76%.

EOS/USD chart by TradingView
EOS/USD chart by TradingView

After touching the local bottom at $2.20, EOS has entered the current bullish trend. Over the past 10 days, the coin has gained more than 20% to its price value. As with regards to the nearest price prediction, one cannot observe a possible correction to $2.60 soon. Therefore, buyers could accumulate more positions.  

At press time, EOS is trading at $2.64.

TRX/USD 

TRON has grown the least from our list. Its rate has increased by approximately 2% since yesterday.

TRX/USD chart by TradingView
TRX/USD chart by TradingView

Looking at the daily chart, TRX shows neither upwards nor downward signals. Respectively, the more likely scenario is a sideways trend in the yellow corridor between $0.1250 and $0.1350. The MACD indicator also confirms this neutral mood.

At press time, TRX is trading at $0.01341.

Subscribe to the official U.Today Telegram channel. Get news first!
#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Litecoin Price Prediction #Bitcoin Cash Price Prediction #EOS Price Prediction #Tron Price Prediction

About the author

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and make predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing & ICO Advisory, ATB Coin, and others.

Recommended articles
CLOUD MININGPromoted
IQ MIning
Website
CryptoUniverse
Website

Billionaire Bitcoin Critic Mark Cuban Picks Up Support From Roger Ver

0
📰 News
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    Roger Ver and Mark Cuban are on the same page when in comes to calling out Bitcoin's flaws

Cover image via u.today
Contents

“Bitcoin Jesus” Roger Ver has just voiced his support for billionaire Mark Cuban who has been engaging in a passionate debate with the crypto community for the past few weeks.

Ver says that Bitcoin proponents should listen to the "real businessman" instead of arguing with him while opining that BTC needs to solve real problems. 

Must Read
Bitcoin Is Less Useful Than Gold, Says Billionaire Mark Cuban - READ MORE

Keep it simple 

In his latest tweet, Cuban argued that Bitcoiners didn't have to come up with complex arguments to sway him to their side. Instead, they need to simplify it in order to make crypto more appealing to the mainstream.  

Two weeks ago, the billionaire entrepreneur claimed that he didn't oppose to Bitcoin as such. His issue with the top cryptocurrency is that it lacks consumers. Hence, he urged militant Bitcoin proponents to convince their neighbors about the advantages of the first decentralized cryptocurrency. 

Must Read
Bitcoin Price Isn't Going to $20,000 or $100,000. Tether Isn't Going to Pump Anymore: Craig Wright - READ MORE

A convenient narrative

Cuban's criticism plays right into the hands of Bitcoin's prodigal son Roger Ver. After becoming one of the earliest adopters of BTC and making a fortune with it, Ver became of its most fervent critics due to its scalability issues that prevent real-world adoption. 

Ver now promotes the big-block Bitcoin Cash fork that split from the chain in November 2017. As reported by U.Today, he predicted could see a 1,000-fold increase in value while tweeting that the BTC price is unlikely to pump after the upcoming halving

The fastest way to get crypto news is to follow our Twitter. You won’t miss a thing! Subscribe.
#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Bitcoin Cash News #Cryptocurrency Adoption #Roger Ver

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with an extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

david otero on Mon, 12/30/2019 - 01:20

david otero Mon, 12/30/2019 - 01:20
I have been able to retrieve all my lost funds of about $250,000,which I never believed I would get again from an unregulated broker who stocked my trading capital for over 3 months, and denied my access to my trading account. I’m so glad that I have gotten back all my money back without stress, All thanks to my cousin who introduced me to a certified binary option recovery expert. is your Broker manager asking you to make more deposit before you can place a withdrawal, have you lost money from any investment online? , or do you have funds that you want to withdraw online? are you confused and you don’t know how to go about? Contact
 [email protected]
WHATSAPP:+14079061584
TEXT: +14079061584
i hope this helps someone
 <<<<<<< HEAD ======= >>>>>>> c434eed8747bd71670b89d35c3368a1221aa4f13
I have been able to retrieve all my lost funds of about $250,000,which I never believed I would get again from an unregulated broker who stocked my trading capital for over 3 months, and denied my access to my trading account. I’m so glad that I have gotten back all my money back without stress, All thanks to my cousin who introduced me to a certified binary option recovery expert. is your Broker manager asking you to make more deposit before you can place a withdrawal, have you lost money from any investment online? , or do you have funds that you want to withdraw online? are you confused and you don’t know how to go about? Contact
 [email protected]
WHATSAPP:+14079061584
TEXT: +14079061584
i hope this helps someone
Recommended articles
CLOUD MININGPromoted
IQ MIning
Website
CryptoUniverse
Website