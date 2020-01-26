Back
Original U.Today article

BTC, BCH, DASH, BSV Price Prediction - Expecting a Bullish Revival?

📈 Price Predictions
  • Denys Serhiichuk

    How far can bulls get Bitcoin (BTC), DASH, Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and Bitcoin SV (BSV)?

BTC, BCH, DASH, BSV Price Prediction - Expecting a Bullish Revival?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Slowly but surely the cryptocurrency market is getting dominated by bulls. All top 10 coins are in the green zone. What is more, most of the altcoins are showing better price dynamics than the leading crypto.

Top 10 coins by Coinstats
Top 10 coins by Coinstats

The key parameters of Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Dash, and Bitcoin SV (BSV).

Name

Ticker

Market Cap

Price 

Volume (24h)

Change (24h)

Bitcoin

BTC

$153 830 932 011

$8 460,22

$19 631 434 542

1.67%

Bitcoin Cash

BCH

$5 904 088 663

$323,62

$2 218 766 017

4.55%

Dash

DASH

$1 034 313 285

$111,36

$943 774 912

11.79%

Bitcoin SV

BSV

$4 923 503 531

$270,19

$1 721 590 269

3.48%

BTC/USD 

Bitcoin (BTC) is trying to get out of bears' pressure - its rate has increased by 1.67% over the previous day.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView
BTC/USD chart by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the top crypto is moving within the ascending channel. The Bollinger Band indicator, as well as the trading volume index, confirms the short-term rise.

Must Read
Bitcoin (BTC) Bulls Are Not Safe After Recent Price Bounce: Josh Rager - READ MORE

In this case, the nearest level Bitcoin (BTC) might reach soon is $8,500. If bulls break, one may consider a continuation of the bullish trend.

Bitcoin is trading at $8,443 at press time.

BCH/USD

After a sharp growth to $400 Bitcoin Cash (BCH) has not faced a deep correction. The rate bouched off the $276.6 level that corresponds to 50% according to Fibonacci retracement.

BCH/USD chart by TradingView
BCH/USD chart by TradingView

As the nearest price forecast, traders might consider a decline to $310 with an upcoming growth. The rise might continue to the level of $400 as buyers still have power before a more profound correction starts. In this case, the level that was mentioned above might be achieved until the end of February 2020.

Bitcoin Cash is trading at $328.3 at press time.

DASH/USD

Dash is the top gainer of our list. Its rate has rocketed by almost 12% over the previous 24 hours.

DASH/USD chart by TradingView
DASH/USD chart by TradingView

On the 4H chart, DASH is overbought based on the RSI indicator and formed a bearish divergence. Respectively, traders might soon notice a possible decline to the closest support at $97. What is more, the trading volume index keeps going down, suggesting an upcoming drop.

Dash is trading at $109.50 at press time.

BSV/USD 

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is recovering after a fall from the level of around $320. The rate of one of the Bitcoin's forks has increased by 5.40% over the last 7 days.

BSV/USD chart by TradingView
BSV/USD chart by TradingView

As the closest price forecast, the coin might keep trading sideways as there are no vivid buyers or sellers. In addition, the lines of the MACD indicator also confirm such a scenario. In this regard, Bitcoin SV (BSV) might locate within the yellow range between $265 and $275.

Bitcoin SV is trading at $269.14 at press time.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Dash price prediction #Bitcoin Cash Price Prediction #Bitcoin SV Price Prediction

About the author

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and make predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing & ICO Advisory, ATB Coin, and others.