BTC, BCH, BSV Price Prediction - Analyzing Reasons for Yesterday's Bitcoin forks Pumps. What to Expect Next?

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

It looks like buyers have come to the cryptocurrency market. Since Monday, trading volumes have increased markedly. The indicator of total market capitalization has grown by 9.6% and its value at the moment is $238 Bln. All top 10 coins have remained in the green since yesterday.

The main data for Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Bitcoin SV is pointing in the opposite direction.

Name Ticker Market Cap Price Volume (24h) Change (24h) Bitcoin BTC $158 444 737 801 $8 724,02 $46 238 047 166 3.04% Bitcoin Cash BCH $6 174 047 905 $338,78 $7 682 012 075 8.29% Bitcoin SV BSV $6 679 539 242 $369,68 $7 771 443 864 18.37%

BTC/USD

Our recent Bitcoin forecast has justified itself and the leading crypto has achieved the expected $8,800 level.

Although Bitcoin has reached almost $9,000 in just a few days, it is likely to face a decline soon. The coin is already oversold based on the Relative Strength indicator on the 6H chart.

Must Read Brian Kelly Is Bearish on Bitcoin (BTC) Despite 22 Percent Price Rally. Here's Why - READ MORE

In addition, there are long candle wicks at the local heights. In this case, the closest point BTC might drop to is $8,400.

Bitcoin is trading at $8,789 at press time.

BCH/USD

Against the backdrop of general positivity, another good impulse came after the breakdown of consolidation. The goal of $305 was overcome almost simultaneously and the price, in a matter of minutes, reached a value of $350.

The chart shows that there was no trading volume increase against this growth. As a result, there is a high chance for Bitcoin Cash to face a correction phase from the current levels. The nearest levels are $280 and $230 which might be reached within the next few days.

Bitcoin Cash is trading at $338.85 at press time.

BSV/USD

Bitcoin SV resembles Bitcoin Cash in terms of the reasons for the price rise as the current growth can be considered simply a pump.

On the hourly chart, Bitcoin SV has shown spectacular growth recently. However, it happened against the declining trading volume index. Furthermore, BSV is located within the 'Triangle' pattern with a possible down breakout. Respectively, as a short-term scenario, traders might consider the area of $320 as the first stop for bears on the way to further decline.

Bitcoin SV is trading at $368.57 at press time