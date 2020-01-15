BTC
-0.87%
8743.83
ETH
-1.91%
162.69
LTC
-2.33%
57.06
EOS
-2.84%
3.695
XRP
-0.72%
0.2331
ADA
-1.99%
0.04091
NEO
0.27%
11.24
TRX
-0.65%
0.01694
Back
Get the latest news, Price Analysis and insights
Sign up for crypto-trading tips & hints:
All crypto news for
Sign up for crypto digest
Original U.Today article

BTC, BCH, BSV Price Prediction - Analyzing Reasons for Yesterday's Bitcoin forks Pumps. What to Expect Next?

📈 Price Predictions
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Denys Serhiichuk
    📈 Price Predictions

    Can BTC's forks fix the attained levels?

Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

It looks like buyers have come to the cryptocurrency market. Since Monday, trading volumes have increased markedly. The indicator of total market capitalization has grown by 9.6% and its value at the moment is $238 Bln. All top 10 coins have remained in the green since yesterday.

Top 10 coins by Coinstats
Top 10 coins by Coinstats

The main data for Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Bitcoin SV is pointing in the opposite direction.

Name

Ticker

Market Cap

Price 

Volume (24h)

Change (24h)

Bitcoin

BTC

$158 444 737 801

$8 724,02

$46 238 047 166

3.04%

Bitcoin Cash

BCH

$6 174 047 905

$338,78

$7 682 012 075

8.29%

Bitcoin SV

BSV

$6 679 539 242

$369,68

$7 771 443 864

18.37%

BTC/USD 

Our recent Bitcoin forecast has justified itself and the leading crypto has achieved the expected $8,800 level.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView
BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Although Bitcoin has reached almost $9,000 in just a few days, it is likely to face a decline soon. The coin is already oversold based on the Relative Strength indicator on the 6H chart.

Must Read
Brian Kelly Is Bearish on Bitcoin (BTC) Despite 22 Percent Price Rally. Here's Why - READ MORE

In addition, there are long candle wicks at the local heights. In this case, the closest point BTC might drop to is $8,400.

Bitcoin is trading at $8,789 at press time.

BCH/USD 

Against the backdrop of general positivity, another good impulse came after the breakdown of consolidation. The goal of $305 was overcome almost simultaneously and the price, in a matter of minutes, reached a value of $350.

BCH/USD chart by TradingView
BCH/USD chart by TradingView

The chart shows that there was no trading volume increase against this growth. As a result, there is a high chance for Bitcoin Cash to face a correction phase from the current levels. The nearest levels are $280 and $230 which might be reached within the next few days. 

Bitcoin Cash is trading at $338.85 at press time.

BSV/USD 

Bitcoin SV resembles Bitcoin Cash in terms of the reasons for the price rise as the current growth can be considered simply a pump.

BSV/USD chart by TradingView
BSV/USD chart by TradingView

On the hourly chart, Bitcoin SV has shown spectacular growth recently. However, it happened against the declining trading volume index. Furthermore, BSV is located within the 'Triangle' pattern with a possible down breakout. Respectively, as a short-term scenario, traders might consider the area of $320 as the first stop for bears on the way to further decline.

Bitcoin SV is trading at $368.57 at press time

Subscribe to the official U.Today Telegram channel. Get news first!
#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Bitcoin Cash Price Prediction #Bitcoin SV Price Prediction

About the author

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and make predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing & ICO Advisory, ATB Coin, and others.

BLANK ATM CARD on Wed, 01/15/2020 - 14:34

BLANK ATM CARD Wed, 01/15/2020 - 14:34 GET RICH WITH BLANK ATM CARD ... Whatsapp: +18033921735

I want to testify about Dark Web blank atm cards which can withdraw money from any atm machines around the world. I was very poor before and have no job. I saw so many testimony about how Dark Web hackers send them the atm blank card and use it to collect money in any atm machine and become rich. I email them also and they sent me the blank atm card. I have use it to get 90,000 dollars. withdraw the maximum of 5,000 USD daily. Dark Web is giving out the card just to help the poor. Hack and take money directly from any atm machine vault with the use of atm programmed card which runs in automatic mode.

Email: [email protected]
Text & Call or WhatsApp: +18033921735 GET RICH WITH BLANK ATM CARD ... Whatsapp: +18033921735

I want to testify about Dark Web blank atm cards which can withdraw money from any atm machines around the world. I was very poor before and have no job. I saw so many testimony about how Dark Web hackers send them the atm blank card and use it to collect money in any atm machine and become rich. I email them also and they sent me the blank atm card. I have use it to get 90,000 dollars. withdraw the maximum of 5,000 USD daily. Dark Web is giving out the card just to help the poor. Hack and take money directly from any atm machine vault with the use of atm programmed card which runs in automatic mode.

Email: [email protected]
Text & Call or WhatsApp: +18033921735
Recommended articles
CLOUD MININGPromoted
IQ MIning
Website
CryptoUniverse
Website

OTC Brokers Help Bitcoin (BTC) Criminals Cash Out Their Coins: Chainalysis

📰 News
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    OTC brokers and exchanges helped criminals to cash out $2.8 bln worth of $BTC in 2019

Cover image via 123rf.com
Contents

Blockchain sleuth Chainalysis has revealed that about $2.8 bln worth of Bitcoin (BTC) obtained by criminals was cashed out in 2019 with the help of over-the-counter (OTC) brokers. This is certainly some startling statistics for law enforcement agencies around the globe that are vying to clamp down on crypto-related money laundering.     

Notably, Binance and Huobi are responsible for processing more than half of all illicit transactions. 

Binance, Huobi
image by chainalysis.com 

Must Read
You Can Now Trade Tron (TRX) with 75x Leverage on Binance - READ MORE

OTC desks serve as an important intermediary 

OTC brokers come in handy because of their high-volume supply, allowing customers to buy or sell large amounts of crypto. In fact, according to some estimates, centralized exchanges are responsible for only a fraction of the total trading volume but it's pretty much impossible to estimate how many coins are changing hands over the counter.         

While there are plenty of legitimate OTC desks that are operated by such high-profile exchanges like Сoinbase and Kraken, this market niche is also filled with plenty of bad actors who take advantage of relatively loose regulations.   

Those OTC brokers that facilitate illegal activities are collectively named a "Rogue 100" group. They control a pool of Bitcoin wallets and offer criminals an easy way to convert their ill-gotten coins. 

"The Rogue 100 are extremely active traders and have a huge impact on the cryptocurrency ecosystem. They’ve received steadily increasing amounts of cryptocurrency each month since late 2017, but their activity skyrocketed this year."   

The firm adds that Rogue 100 could be responsible for one percent of all Bitcoin activity.    

OTC brokers
image by chainalysis.com

Must Read
$65 Mln Worth of Bitcoin Transferred to Bitstamp and Binance from Unknown Wallets - READ MORE

Binance and Huobi offer a helping hand   

Chainalysis has estimated that 70 percent of all brokers operate on Singapore-based centralized exchange Huobi. Less important players outside of crypto also rely on Binance, the biggest exchange by trading volume, for turning Bitcoin into cash. 

It's important to note that the Rogue 100 group doesn't necessarily cover the whole scope of illicit transactions that are happening on Binance and Huobi.     

"We think it’s extremely likely that some percentage of the other highly-active Binance and Huobi accounts taking in illicit funds also belong to corrupt OTC brokers we’ve yet to identify." 

Subscribe to the official U.Today Telegram channel. Get news first!
#Binance News #Huobi News #Cryptocurrency Crime #Bitcoin News

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Recommended articles
CLOUD MININGPromoted
IQ MIning
Website
CryptoUniverse
Website