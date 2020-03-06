British Police Warn About Bitcoin (BTC) Scammers Profiting Off Coronavirus Hysteria

As the deadly coronavirus makes rounds around the globe, scammers are not hesitating to cash in

British police have issued a warning about an uptick of scams that are related to the coronavirus outbreak, the Guardian reports. Britons have already lost more than $1 mln to bad actors who also demand Bitcoin payments.

Mass hysteria

With 115 confirmed cases in the UK, people are willing to go to extreme lengths to protect themselves from the looming pandemic.

The report states that some victims were careless enough to reply to fake CDC emails that promised to provide them with a list of infected individuals in their area. In return, fraudsters wanted to get paid in Bitcoin.

Meanwhile, some opportunistic scammers also offer face masks that have recently become a precious commodity because of mass shortages. One man reportedly spent almost $15,000 for some, but never received his order.

Not a 'Black Mirror' episode

This has not been the only attempt to cash in on the coronavirus scare. Crypto developers recently launched a dystopian token called 'CoronaCoin' whose supply reduces every 48 hours based on the number of new deaths.

While 20 percent of CoronaCoin's supply is set to be donated to the Red Cross on a monthly basis, many have still criticized the morbid cryptocurrency as highly unethical.