Back

British Police Warn About Bitcoin (BTC) Scammers Profiting Off Coronavirus Hysteria

📰 News
Fri, 03/06/2020 - 14:38
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Alex Dovbnya

    As the deadly coronavirus makes rounds around the globe, scammers are not hesitating to cash in

Cover image via www.shutterstock.com
Contents

British police have issued a warning about an uptick of scams that are related to the coronavirus outbreak, the Guardian reports. Britons have already lost more than $1 mln to bad actors who also demand Bitcoin payments.   

Must Read
Business Mogul Chris Kirubi Embroiled in 'Bitcoin Profit' Scam: Details - READ MORE

Mass hysteria 

With 115 confirmed cases in the UK, people are willing to go to extreme lengths to protect themselves from the looming pandemic.

The report states that some victims were careless enough to reply to fake CDC emails that promised to provide them with a list of infected individuals in their area. In return, fraudsters wanted to get paid in Bitcoin. 

Meanwhile, some opportunistic scammers also offer face masks that have recently become a precious commodity because of mass shortages. One man reportedly spent almost $15,000 for some, but never received his order.         

Must Read
New Bitcoin (BTC) Extortion Scam Targets Website Owners - READ MORE

Not a 'Black Mirror' episode 

This has not been the only attempt to cash in on the coronavirus scare. Crypto developers recently launched a dystopian token called 'CoronaCoin' whose supply reduces every 48 hours based on the number of new deaths. 

While 20 percent of CoronaCoin's supply is set to be donated to the Red Cross on a monthly basis, many have still criticized the morbid cryptocurrency as highly unethical. 

#Bitcoin News #Cryptocurrency Scam

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Ledger Nano Wallet — Family Pack 37% OFF

4.8/5
Read more
Recommended articles
Tether's Gold-Backed Stablecoin Makes Its Debut on FTX Exchange

Tether's Gold-Backed Stablecoin Makes Its Debut on FTX Exchange
Ethereum (ETH) Price Expected to Reach $265, Looking ‘Super Strong’ Vs. BTC and USD

Ethereum (ETH) Price Expected to Reach $265, Looking ‘Super Strong’ Vs. BTC and USD
Top Crypto Trader Names Two Well-Performing Altcoins ‘Of Two Worst Weeks’

Top Crypto Trader Names Two Well-Performing Altcoins ‘Of Two Worst Weeks’

Tether's Gold-Backed Stablecoin Makes Its Debut on FTX Exchange

📰 News
Fri, 03/06/2020 - 14:59
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Alex Dovbnya

    FTX, one of the leading derivatives exchanges, offers futures trading for Tether Gold (XAUT)

Cover image via www.shutterstock.com
Contents

Cryptocurrency derivatives exchange FTX has made an announcement about listing Tether Gold (XAUT). The stablecoin, backed by gold, is a secure Switzerland-based vault.   

Must Read
XRP and Gold Have One Thing in Common, According to Trading Legend Peter Brandt - READ MORE

More gold futures

From now, FTX users will be able to trade XAUT against the US dollar. Apart from using the XAUT/USD pair for spot trading, traders can also buy and sell Tether Gold futures contracts that are either perpetual or expire every quarter.      

If you register with the help of this referral link, you will be able to get a five percent discount on all trading fees. 

Must Read
Will Bitcoin Hit $3,000 Before Gold? Peter Schiff Asks Your Opinion - READ MORE

Tether vs. Paxos 

Back in January, FTX also listed the gold-pegged stablecoin of Tether's bitter rival Paxos that was launched back in September 2019.   

As reported by U.Today, Tether Gold recently reached a market cap of  $21 mln, thus surpassing Paxos' lustrous token in a relatively short span of time.  

#Tether News #Stablecoin #Cryptocurrency Futures

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Ledger Nano Wallet — Family Pack 37% OFF

4.8/5
Read more
Recommended articles
Tether's Gold-Backed Stablecoin Makes Its Debut on FTX Exchange

Tether's Gold-Backed Stablecoin Makes Its Debut on FTX Exchange
Ethereum (ETH) Price Expected to Reach $265, Looking ‘Super Strong’ Vs. BTC and USD

Ethereum (ETH) Price Expected to Reach $265, Looking ‘Super Strong’ Vs. BTC and USD
Top Crypto Trader Names Two Well-Performing Altcoins ‘Of Two Worst Weeks’

Top Crypto Trader Names Two Well-Performing Altcoins ‘Of Two Worst Weeks’