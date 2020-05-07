Breaking: Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones Starts Buying Bitcoin While BTC Price Surges Above $9,800

News
Thu, 05/07/2020 - 17:24
Alex Dovbnya
Paul Tudor Jones is buying Bitcoin to hedge against money printing
Cover image via www.bloomberg.com

American hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones, whose net worth is estimated to be $5.1 bln, has started buying Bitcoin (BTC), Bloomberg reports

The self-made billionaire views the world's leading cryptocurrency as a hedge against the rising inflation that will be caused by central banks increasing their money supply.

Here's what he had to say about Bitcoin:  

The best profit-maximizing strategy is to own the fastest horse. [...] If I am forced to forecast, my bet is it will be Bitcoin.

Notably, Jones draws parallels between Bitcoin and gold in the 70s. The same comparisons have been made by a large number of other investors, including Mike Novogratz and Mark Yusko.   

The Tudor BVI fund will hold "a low single-digit" of its fund in BTC futures.     

On this bullish news, the BTC price surged to an intraday high of $9,870 at 17:34 UTC. It is currently up more than seven percent over the last 24 hours. 

image by tradingview.com

  

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

Top Crypto OffersPromoted

IQ Mining
32% OFF till 31st May
Website
Dax Robot
Crypto trading bot
Website
1xBit
UWIN code to get extra
Website
Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy